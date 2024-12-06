BostonGene Announces Twelve Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition

Collaborative Presentations Showcase BostonGene’s AI-Driven Innovations in Molecular and Immunoprofiling as Essential for Advancing Cancer Therapies Through Microenvironment and Immune Cell Characterization

“We are excited to present our research findings at ASH that underscores the transformative potential of integrating molecular and immune profiling with advanced analytics. This approach is pivotal in advancing precision medicine and improving outcomes for individuals battling cancer,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

Details of the presentations are below:

Abstract: 1593

Title: Machine Learning-Based Approach to Improve Classification and Diagnostics of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas

Date & time: Saturday, December 7 | 5:30 PM -7:30 PM

Presenter: Anastasia Sobol, MS, BostonGene

BostonGene developed a machine learning-based classifier to aid in the diagnoses of peripheral T-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) cases. Using this transcriptomic classifier to examine over 400 cases, approximately 50% of PTCL-NOS cases were reclassified into specific subtypes based on the gene expression pattern of each sample. These findings may enhance the understanding of PTCL pathogenesis and lead to improved diagnostic methods.

Research conducted in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine

Abstract: 3610

Title: Novel Plasma Cell-Free RNA-Based Liquid Biopsy Approach for CLL

Date & time: Sunday, December 8 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Andrey Shubin, PhD, BostonGene

To address gaps in disease monitoring for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients, BostonGene developed a novel liquid biopsy approach based on plasma cell-free RNA (cfRNA) sequencing. From a simple blood draw, the cfDNA assay revealed malignant B-cell fractions, B-cell receptor repertoires and clinically significant mutations from cfRNA transcriptomes, as well as associations between treatment and immune- or tissue-specific processes. This liquid biopsy platform may support longitudinal monitoring CLL dynamics and minimal residual disease with further validation.

Research conducted in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Abstract: 2981

Title: Gene Expression-Based Classifier Reclassifies Burkitt Lymphoma, HGBL NOS, DLBCL NOS, and Double/Triple Hit Lymphomas into Subtypes with More Uniform Mutational and Microenvironment Landscapes and Treatment Response

Date & time: Sunday, December 8 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Juan Pablo Alderuccio, MD, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami

A machine learning-driven, expression-based classifier was applied to high-grade B-cell lymphomas, identifying subgroups based on unique genomic and transcriptomic features. Validated using large datasets, this classifier could accurately and repeatedly divide aggressive lymphoma cases into diffuse large B-cell and Burkitt lymphoma-like groups based on gene expression. These findings illustrate the clinical applications of a gene expression-based classifier in identifying subsets of patients with aggressive lymphomas.

Research conducted in collaboration with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami

Abstract: 3038

Title: Acalabrutinib with Rituximab is Highly Effective as a First Line Treatment for Older Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Date & time: Sunday, December 8 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Preetesh Jain, MD, MBBS, PhD, DM, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

A phase II clinical trial for mantle cell lymphoma patients receiving acalabrutinib and rituximab demonstrated a 94% overall response rate, with 90% of patients achieving complete remission. Correlative analyses with next-generation sequencing and immunoprofiling techniques revealed key features of the immune system’s dynamics and adaptive response following treatment with the combination.

Research conducted in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract: 2982

Title: Use of Molecular Immune Signatures for Frontline Treatment Selection in Patients with Advanced Stage Follicular Lymphoma

Date & time: Sunday, December 8 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Tony Zhuang, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Transcriptomic analysis of pretreatment biopsies from advanced follicular lymphoma (FL) patients revealed that B-cell-associated gene signatures were linked with survival in FL patients receiving chemoimmunotherapy, while T-cell signatures correlated with improved outcomes in patients treated with lenalidomide and rituximab. These findings support the clinical application of transcriptomic profiling for FL patients.

Research conducted in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract: 2958

Title: Circulating Tumor DNA Predicts Outcomes in Follicular Lymphoma: Analysis from a Prospective Study

Date & time: Sunday, December 8 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Rahul Lakhotia, MBBS, National Institutes of Health

An ongoing prospective clinical trial examined the utility of serial circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for monitoring disease progression in follicular lymphoma patients. Detectable in over 90% of patients, baseline ctDNA levels correlated with FLIPI prognostic scores, total metabolic tumor volume and spontaneous regression. Serial ctDNA analysis accurately reflected tumor dynamics, demonstrating its value as a minimally invasive tool for tracking disease progression.

Research conducted in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, University of South Florida, National Institutes of Health, Medical College of Georgia, University of Virginia, Adaptive Biotechnologies

Abstract: 4341

Title: Comprehensive Analysis of Malignant B-Cell Receptors Provides Insights into B-Cell Lymphoma Pathogenesis

Date & time: Monday, December 9 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Evgeniia Alekseeva, PhD, BostonGene

Aimed at characterizing B-cell receptor (BCR) repertoires, BostonGene leveraged a blood-based approach to discover biomarkers capable of distinguishing B-cell lymphoma subtypes. Several features, including BCR isotype, IGVH somatic hypermutation rate and chain structure, were associated with specific subtypes, highlighting the potential for diagnostic biomarkers within BCR repertoires.

Abstract: 4377

Title: Radiation Therapy and Monocyte Activation in Large B-cell Lymphoma Patients Treated with CAR T-Cell Therapy

Date & time: Monday, December 9 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Penny Fang, MD Anderson Cancer Center

A study evaluating CART-treated large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) patients revealed radiation therapy reshapes the immune landscape, particularly by increasing monocyte levels, proliferation and cytotoxicity. This shift suggested radiation therapy is a viable bridging therapy for CART LBCL patients, promoting a suppressive immunotype linked with decreased toxicity and increased treatment response.

Research conducted in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract: 4348

Title: Genomic and Spatial Proteomic Characterization of the Microenvironment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in African American Patients

Date & time: Monday, December 9 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Michelle Lee, MD, PhD, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University

A flagship multiomics study characterizing diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in African American patients revealed the prevalence of immune-inflamed microenvironments, molecular alterations and distinct spatial cellular communities. These findings suggest tumor-specific factors may drive the disparity in survival outcomes and underscore the need for larger, more diverse clinical cohorts.

Research conducted in collaboration with the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Georgia Institute of Technology

Abstract: 4364

Title: Evaluating the clinical utility of comprehensive whole exome sequencing (WES) and RNA-seq for patients with lymphoma

Date & time: Monday, December 9 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Dai Chihara, MD, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

The BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test, featuring integrated genomic and transcriptomic profiling, was used to generate clinically relevant findings, treatment recommendations and matched clinical trials for lymphoma patients. With a median turnaround time of just 8 days, the Tumor PortraitTM test’s robust findings and rapid turnaround time demonstrated the utility of integrated whole exome and transcriptome sequencing for lymphoma patients.

Research conducted in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center

Online only

Title: Tumor Genomics and Microenvironment Characterization of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in Asian and Pacific Islander Patients

Integrated whole exome and transcriptome sequencing was performed on diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) tumors from the Hawaii Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results residual tissue repository, constituting an initial characterization of the DLBCL microenvironment in Asian and Pacific Islander patients, an under-represented population in prior studies. The findings suggest existing classification systems may not represent DLBCL heterogeneity in non-European populations, illustrating the need for studies with more diverse patient populations to reveal how ancestry, socioeconomic elements and environmental factors contribute to DLBCL pathobiology and outcomes.

Research conducted in collaboration with the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and MD Anderson Cancer Center

Title: Comprehensive Molecular Characterization of Monomorphic Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder (PTLD)

Comparative analysis of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive and -negative post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD) patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) uncovered distinct immune signatures and a higher prevalence of protumor elements among EBV-positive PTLD patients. When compared with immunocompetent-DLBCL, PTLD samples contained a higher fraction of plasma B-cells. While EBV-negative PTLDs largely resembled de novo DLBCLs, EBV-positive PTLDs were enriched with unique molecular features. These findings emphasize the role of EBV status in PTLD biology and associated clinical outcomes.

Research conducted in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center

In addition to the poster presentations, the abstracts have been published online in the November supplemental issue of “Blood.”

Click here for more information on BostonGene's presence at ASH.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

