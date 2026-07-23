Bora Pharmaceuticals and Onconic Therapeutics Sign Manufacturing Agreement to Support U.S. Clinical Development of JAQBO Tablets

Bora to manufacture and package clinical trial drug product for JAQBO tablets as Onconic advances U.S. Phase 3 preparation for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (“Bora”; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY), a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Onconic Therapeutics (KOSDAQ: 476060), a Korea-based biopharmaceutical company, have entered into a manufacturing agreement to support the U.S. clinical development of JAQBO potassium-competitive acid blocker tablets, or P-CAB, treatment for GERD, which affects approximately 20% of the U.S. population. As treatment needs continue to evolve, P-CAB therapies are gaining attention for their rapid and sustained acid suppression profile.

Under the agreement, Bora’s newest OSD facility in Maple Grove, Minn., will also support quality control, stability testing, and the preparation of related chemistry, manufacturing, and controls documentation for Onconic’s planned U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial of JAQBO.

“For companies preparing for U.S. clinical development and commercialization, the right manufacturing partner can make a meaningful difference in how quickly a program moves forward,” said Bobby Sheng, Chairman of Bora Group and CEO of Bora. “We are proud to support Onconic as it prepares JAQBO for planned U.S. clinical development, and this collaboration reflects Bora’s commitment to helping innovative companies move with confidence into highly regulated markets.”

JAQBO was independently developed by Onconic Therapeutics and approved in Korea in April 2024 as Korea’s 37th domestically developed new drug. Since its launch in October 2024, JAQBO has shown strong prescription growth in Korea and has continued to expand its global development and commercialization partnerships across multiple international markets.

“This collaboration with a global CDMO is an important preparatory step in establishing the manufacturing, quality, and stability data package required for JAQBO’s U.S. clinical development,” said a representative from Onconic Therapeutics. “Based on our prescription growth in Korea and overseas commercialization achievements, we will proceed with U.S. development preparation without delay and strengthen JAQBO’s global competitiveness.”

For Bora, the partnership builds on the company’s global CDMO momentum and its continued focus on helping pharmaceutical and biotech partners optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet patient needs.

About Bora Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals (“Bora” or “the Company”, 6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of “Contributing to Better Health All Over the World.” Operating under a “Dual Engine” model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients’ quality of life.

By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success “certain,” Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries.

For more, please visit: www.boracdmo.com.

About Onconic Therapeutics

Onconic Therapeutics is a Korea-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies. The company developed JAQBO, a P-CAB class treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease, which was approved in Korea in April 2024 and launched in October 2024. JAQBO’s global development and commercialization partnerships continue to expand across major international markets, including China, India, Latin America, Northern Europe, Southeast Asia, and other regions.

Media Contact:

Liz Robinson

lrobinson@cglife.com