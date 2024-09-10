Book a meeting with Gaelic Laboratories at CPHI Milan!

Gaelic Laboratories is pleased to be exhibiting at CPHI Milan. Visit us in Hall 5 to learn more about our advanced Beta-Lactam manufacturing and packaging facilities, and our newly-equipped laboratories offering rapid and cost-effective release testing.

Gaelic Laboratories, a world-class manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products with newly equipped laboratories for pharma testing services, will be exhibiting at CPHI this year. For companies attending the exhibition specifically to meet with us, we are able to offer a limited number of free passes, so get in touch now to book your meeting!

The company, which was established in 2022 in Ireland, is located on a site that has been producing generic medicines for 40 years to the highest quality standards. While benefiting from this heritage, the initiation of the new company provided investment for broad-sweeping upgrades across all manufacturing and testing facilities. Gaelic Laboratories now hosts advanced state-of-the-art technologies across its two GMP manufacturing sites and its testing laboratories.

“Our recent technology and equipment upgrades, and our continuing optimisation of Beta-Lactam manufacturing processes, enable us to minimise costs and improve quality,” explains Brian Morrissey, General Manager of Gaelic Laboratories. “Efficient manufacturing, supported by an on-shoring strategy that enhances our supply chains and quality assurance, allows the company to offer competitive pricing for highest-quality products.”

As well as manufacturing its own Beta-Lactam products (sold under the Gaelic Laboratories brand) the company offers contract manufacturing and packaging services for a range of Beta-Lactams. Our optimised and cost-effective Beta-Lactam manufacturing services include tablets, capsules, dry powders, blister packaging and contract secondary/remedial packaging.

Gaelic Laboratories’ upgraded and expanded laboratory technology base delivers advanced full analytical testing and regulatory batch release services. Focussing on microbiology, chemical, analytical and environmental testing, services include a full range of raw material testing, finished product/stability testing, analytical method validation, process and cleaning validation, validation and monitoring of water systems, and regulatory administration.

CPHI Global events are the world’s most important gatherings for ingredients, machinery, equipment, technology, packaging and contract service suppliers, distributors, and buyers from the pharmaceutical industry. Get in touch via our website at https://gaeliclabs.com/contact-us/ to arrange a meeting at CHPI Milan with one of our experts. We look forward to seeing you there!

Gaelic Laboratories is a world-class manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products, with newly equipped laboratories offering rapid and cost-effective release testing. Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA.

Established in Ireland in April 2022, Gaelic Laboratories is located on a site that was formerly an established FDA-approved manufacturer of Beta-Lactams. The site has produced generic medicines for 40 years to the highest quality standards.

