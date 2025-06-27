Bone Biologics Files Patent Application for Bone Regeneration Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BBLG #Bonebiologics--Bone Biologics Corporation (“Bone Biologics” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: BBLG, BBLGW), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, announces the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its novel NELL-1 protein.

The patent application is directed to compositions of rhNELL-1 polypeptide and uses thereof for treating bone conditions.

“This patent application marks a major milestone in our mission to bring effective treatments to spine fusion patients,” said Jeffrey Frelick, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Biologics.

The patent application, if approved, will strengthen Bone Biologics’ intellectual property portfolio and support the Company’s strategic plan to advance the clinical development program.

About Bone Biologics Corp.

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking work with select strategic partners that builds on the preclinical research of the NELL-1 protein. Bone Biologics is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing, implementation, and success of the Company’s patent application and pilot clinical study, the ability of the Company’s lead product candidate NB1 to provide rapid, specific and guided control over bone regeneration and show fusion success in humans, the ability of NB1 to compete in global markets, as well as statements containing the words “will,” “mission,” “plan,” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, market and other conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

