Boehringer Ingelheim Launches Swine Vaccine With Advanced Protection Against Porcine Circovirus Type 2 in the United States

AD is the first vaccine to provide protection against the most prevalent genotypes of porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2), combining PCV2a and PCV2d antigens in a single dose. PCV2 is one of the most common and devastating viruses in pigs, leading to poor pig health, reduced herd performance and losses for producers.

The latest innovation in swine disease prevention from Boehringer Ingelheim offers advanced protection against PCV2, with a fast onset of immunity after just two weeks and at least six months of protection.

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Launching now in the U.S., INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® AD is the first vaccine to combine both PCV2a and PCV2d antigens in a single dose designed for optimized herd health. Built on the industry-leading vaccine INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® from Boehringer Ingelheim, which has set the global standard for PCV2 protection for nearly 20 years, this new dual-antigen approach offers producers an additional option to protect their pigs and support long-term profitability.

PCV2 is one of the most prevalent and economically significant viruses in swine production. Porcine circovirus associated disease (PCVAD) is caused by the PCV2 virus and can lead to severe weight loss, difficulty breathing, and diarrhea. It impairs the immune system, enhancing co-infections and leaving pigs more susceptible to other swine diseases affecting the respiratory, reproductive and digestive systems.

While several genotypes have been identified, the industry has observed a clear shift over the past decade, with PCV2d becoming the predominant genotype in the U.S. and globally.1,2 The broad protection provided by INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® AD was designed with this shifting landscape in mind, advancing pig health and sustaining viable businesses for producers.

“Our customers can count on us for continuous vaccine innovation. With INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® AD, we’re further advancing protection against evolving PCV2 threats with both PCV2a and PCV2d antigens combined. These two genotypes are responsible for over 90% of clinical cases,1 and we are the first company to offer both antigens in a single dose,” said Gerard Ensink, Global Head of Swine at Boehringer Ingelheim. “We’ll continue to closely monitor PCV2 and other diseases impacting pig performance to help producers stay ahead of emerging risks.”

A vaccine that provides broad cross-protection is essential for effective PCV2 control. To maximize herd productivity, it is also important to manage co-infections, implement robust biosecurity measures, and maintain a thorough understanding of disease epidemiology.

“We’re excited to bring INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® AD to the U.S. market first, delivering the latest innovation in PCV2 protection,” shared Steve Boren, Vice President, U.S. Livestock at Boehringer Ingelheim. “In an industry where disease is a constant challenge, this next-generation vaccine offers broader, safer, longer-lasting immunity against the most prevalent PCV2 genotypes and can help proactively strengthen a herd’s immune system to reduce the risk and impact of co-infections. INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® AD reflects Boehringer Ingelheim’s long-standing commitment to PCV2 control and empowering producers to manage herd health with greater confidence.”

INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® AD is approved for use in healthy pigs as early as two weeks of age. It is administered intramuscularly via a single, 1-mL dose, with onset of immunity two weeks post-vaccination and a duration of immunity of at least six months. The vaccine includes Boehringer’s trusted water-based IMPRANFLEX® adjuvant. It helps contribute to a robust immune response and limits the risk of injection-site reactions for safe, efficacious delivery of next-generation PCV2 protection. INGELVAC CIRCOFLEX® AD is available in 50-dose and 250-dose presentations. Click here for additional product information.

References: 1Iowa State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. 2 Franzo G, Tucciarone CM, Legnardi M, Drigo M, Segalés J. An updated phylogeography and population dynamics of porcine circovirus 2 genotypes: Are they reaching an equilibrium? Frontiers in Microbiology. 2024;15:1500498. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2024.1500498.

