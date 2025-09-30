Boehringer Ingelheim launches new direct-to-consumer platform to expand patient access to important treatments

Ridgefield, Connecticut, U.S.

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer platform, “Boehringer Ingelheim Access.” The platform will offer a convenient way for patients in the U.S. to order and receive home delivery of select Boehringer medicines at reduced prices, increasing access to important therapies.

SPIRIVA® RESPIMAT® (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray 2.5 mcg is now available on the platform, including an out-of-pocket cost option priced at $35 per month for eligible patients. In the coming months, the full respiratory inhaler and diabetes portfolios will be added, offering significantly reduced prices to expand access and affordability.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer U.S. patients another way to access the important medications they need,” said Jean-Michel Boers, President and CEO at Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation. “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are committed to developing solutions that help ensure the medicines we produce are affordable and available to patients.”

The new platform will allow healthcare providers to prescribe certain medications by submitting a valid electronic prescription via their electronic health records (EHR) system. Savings cards and affordability solutions will automatically be applied for eligible patients, and shipping is included for all prescriptions.

To learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim Access, visit Home | Boehringer Ingelheim Access.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray

CONSUMER COPD

Important Safety Information

Do not use SPIRIVA® RESPIMAT® (tiotropium bromide) Inhalation Spray if you are allergic to tiotropium, ipratropium, atropine or similar drugs, or any ingredient in these medicines.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT is not a rescue medicine and should not be used for treating sudden breathing problems.

Your doctor may give you other medicine to use for sudden breathing problems.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT can cause allergic reactions. Symptoms can include raised red patches on your skin (hives), itching, rash and/or swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat that may cause difficulty in breathing or swallowing. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking the medicine and seek emergency medical care.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT can cause your breathing to suddenly get worse (bronchospasm). If this happens, use your rescue inhaler, stop taking SPIRIVA RESPIMAT, and call your doctor right away or seek emergency medical care.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT can increase the pressure in your eyes (acute narrow-angle glaucoma), which can cause the following symptoms: eye pain, blurred vision, seeing halos or colored images along with red eyes. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking your medicine and call your doctor right away.

Dizziness and blurred vision may occur with SPIRIVA RESPIMAT. If you experience these symptoms, use caution when engaging in activities such as driving a car, or operating appliances or other machines.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT can cause new or worsened urinary retention. Symptoms of blockage in your bladder and/or enlarged prostate may include difficulty passing urine and/or painful urination. If you have any of these symptoms, stop taking your medicine and call your doctor right away.

The most common side effects reported with SPIRIVA RESPIMAT in patients with COPD include sore throat, cough, dry mouth, and sinus infection.

Do not spray SPIRIVA RESPIMAT into your eyes, as this may cause blurring of vision and pupil dilation.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions including kidney problems, glaucoma, enlarged prostate, problems passing urine, or blockage in your bladder.

Tell your doctor all the medicines you take, including eye drops. Ask your doctor if you are taking any anticholinergic medicines because taking them together with SPIRIVA RESPIMAT can increase side effects.

Indication

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT, 2.5 mcg, is a long-term, once-daily, prescription maintenance medicine used to control symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by relaxing your airways and keeping them open. COPD includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. SPIRIVA RESPIMAT also reduces the likelihood of COPD flare-ups (COPD exacerbations). SPIRIVA RESPIMAT is not a treatment for sudden symptoms of COPD.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

CL-SVR-0038 2.8.2016