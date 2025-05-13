Bipolar Disorder Mood Stabilizers Market to Reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2032, Backed by Advances in Mood Stabilizing Drug Development

The Global Bipolar Disorder Mood Stabilizers Market size was valued at USD 2.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2025 to 2032, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Bipolar Disorder Mood Stabilizers Market Key Takeaways

Ø Global demand for bipolar disorder mood stabilizers will likely rise at a sluggish CAGR of 2.5% between 2025 and 2032.

Ø Based on drug type, lithium segment is projected to generate a revenue of over USD 0.78 Bn in 2025.

Ø By indication, bipolar I disorder segment is set to account for nearly one-third of the bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market share in 2025.

Ø Regarding route of administration, oral segment is expected to hold around 2/5 share of the bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market in 2025.

Ø Coherent Market Insights’ latest bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market research predicts North America to account for a prominent market share of 40.3% in 2025. An increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorders due to changing lifestyles and urbanization will likely shape this growth.

Ø Asia Pacific is set to remain a hotbed for bipolar disorder mood stabilizer manufacturers, owing to increasing awareness of bipolar disorders and supportive government initiatives. As per CMI’s latest bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market analysis, the region is set to account for over 1/3 of the global industry share in 2025.

Rising Emphasis on Bipolar Disorder Management Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market forecast highlights key factors fueling industry growth. These include rising prevalence of bipolar disorder, increasing diagnosis rates, and growing demand for effective treatments.

Awareness and diagnosis of bipolar disorder have been increasing globally. Advanced diagnostic technologies like neuroimaging, genetic profiling, and AI-driven predictive models are leading to earlier and more accurate diagnoses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 40 million people are affected by the condition globally. To manage symptoms and reduce the burden, people opt for different medications, including mood stabilizers. This is expected to boost the bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market growth.

Bipolar disorder causes extreme mood swings, including depression and mania. These mood shifts can significantly impact a person’s daily life, behavior, and functioning. To mitigate these mood swings, people use bipolar disorder mood stabilizers like lithium and anticonvulsants.

Side Effects and High Costs Limited Market Growth

The future bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market outlook looks optimistic, supported by increased awareness of bipolar disorders and growing need for effective medicines related to bipolar disorders. However, side effects associated with mood stabilizers and high cost of therapeutic interventions are expected to limit market growth to some extent.

Prolonged use of bipolar disorder mood stabilizers can cause side effects like kidney issues, weight gain, and tremors. These adverse side effects often lead to treatment discontinuation, thereby limiting growth of the bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market.

Branded bipolar disorder mood stabilizers can also be expensive in the long run. This deters patients, especially in lower-income regions, from opting for these medications, thereby lowering the overall bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market demand.

Government Initiatives and Pharmaceutical Innovations Creating Growth Avenues

Governments and healthcare organizations across the world are launching new initiatives and programs to tackle the bipolar disorder burden. This is expected to create lucrative revenue-generation opportunities for the manufacturers of bipolar disorder mood stabilizers.

Top industry players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to develop extended-release formulations with improved efficacy and safety profiles. These pharmaceutical innovations will help companies to meet evolving regulatory standards as well as support global market expansions by improving patient compliance and outcomes.

Emerging Bipolar Disorder Mood Stabilizers Market Trends

Ø In the contemporary era, there is growing interest in using personalized medicine to manage mental health conditions. This trend is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop more targeted mood stabilizers by using biomarkers and genetic profiling.

Ø Growing popularity of combination therapy is also providing a strong impetus for industry growth. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly combining mood stabilizers with antidepressants or antipsychotics to manage symptoms more effectively.

Ø Continuous new drug launches and approvals will play a key role in boosting the overall bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market value. Companies are striving to develop novel and more effective bipolar disorder mood stabilizers.

Ø Industry players are constantly focusing on expediting new drug approvals to address the unmet needs of patients with mental health conditions like bipolar disorder. For instance, in February 2025, the FDA accepted a supplemental NDA for UZEDY, an extended-release injectable suspension, intended for the treatment of Bipolar I Disorder, as per Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Medincell.

Analyst’s View

“The global bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market is poised to grow steadily, driven by increasing prevalence of bipolar disorder, growing need for effective mental health medications, and supportive government initiatives,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Bipolar Disorder Mood Stabilizers Market

Event Description and Impact Increasing Prevalence of Bipolar Disorder Description : Diagnosed cases of bipolar disorder are increasing, mostly due to rising awareness and advances in diagnostic tools. Impact: More patients with bipolar disorder will create higher demand for bipolar disorder mood stabilizers. Advancements in Pharmacological Treatments Description: Companies are focusing on developing novel mood stabilizers with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles. Impact: Transition towards newer, more effective medications will bode well for the industry. Digital Health Innovations Description : There is a growing popularity of using telemedicine and remote monitoring tools for mental health management. Impact : Digital health solutions will improve patient engagement and treatment adherence, thereby supporting expansion of the bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in bipolar disorder mood stabilizers market report include:

- AstraZeneca PLC

- Eli Lilly and Company

- AbbVie Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson

- Merck & Co.

- Novartis AG

- Pfizer Inc.

- Alkermes plc

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Sanofi S.A.

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

- Lundbeck A/S

Key Developments

· In January 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. to strengthen its neuroscience portfolio. This strategic move aims to enhance Johnson & Johnson's neuroscience portfolio by adding CAPLYTA and other pipeline assets to its offerings.

· In October 2024, AbbVie and Gedeon Richter collaborated on exploring and developing novel targets for neuropsychiatric conditions like bipolar disorder. This collaboration is aimed at creating advanced mental health treatments to address the unmet needs of people with neuropsychiatric disorders.

· In April 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Vanda Pharmaceutical’s drug for the treatment of manic and mixed episodes linked to bipolar disorder.

Market Segmentation

Drug Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Lithium

Lithium Carbonate



Lithium Citrate

Anticonvulsants

Valproic Acid/Valproate/Divalproex Sodium



Lamotrigine



Carbamazepine



Oxcarbazepine



Topiramate

Atypical Antipsychotics

Aripiprazole



Olanzapine



Quetiapine



Risperidone



Lurasidone



Ziprasidone



Asenapine

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others (Combination Therapies, etc.)

Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Bipolar I Disorder

Bipolar II Disorder

Cyclothymic Disorder

Mixed Features Bipolar Disorder

Rapid Cycling Bipolar Disorder

Others

Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oral

Parenteral/Injectable

Transdermal

Others

Patient Demographics Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Age Groups

Children and adolescents

Adults

Elderly

Gender

Male

Female

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

