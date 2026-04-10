Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market to Reach USD 89.82 Billion by 2035 | 5.7% CAGR Growth

The global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market was valued at approximately USD 51.59 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow from USD 54.54 billion in 2026 to around USD 89.82 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies prefer to contract certain activities related to pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization to external third-party companies or service providers. Biotechnology prioritizes the development and modification of processes, products, and technologies for applications in agriculture, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

Pharmaceutical services encompass R&D, manufacturing, quality control, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Several laboratories and diagnostic centers outsourced testing services to handle the expanded volume of raw materials. The pandemic cases also raised the need for clinical trials, vaccine development, diagnostic testing, manufacturing, and laboratory services.

Market Highlights

• Biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing sector pushed the market to USD 54.54 billion by 2026.

• Long-term projections show USD 89.82 billion valuation by 2035.

• Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 5.7% in between 2026 to 2035.

• North America dominated the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market share by 41% in 2025.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By service, the consulting services segment dominated the market share by 30% in 2025.

• By service, the regulatory affairs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment led the market share by 65% in 2025.

• By end user, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Momentous Growth of Biopharmaceutical Sectors

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is driven by outsourcing different services related to clinical development, biopharmaceutical development, diagnosis, etc. The expanding landscape of contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is supporting the research and development of novel biologics, vaccines, medicines, biosimilars, and medicinal products.

The CDMOs provide integrated and end-to-end services to companies, including research expertise, technical consultation, technological integration, diagnostics, and therapeutics. The outsourcing contracts provide exclusive platforms for novel research, including cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine, precision medicine, stem cell therapy, immunotherapy, etc.

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Objectives of the CRO and CDMO

The contract research organization (CRO) aims to provide expertise in preclinical research and clinical trial management to prove the safety and efficacy of a drug. The CROs enable the research phase, which is important to obtain regulatory approval for entry into the market.

On the other hand, the goal of a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is to support pharma companies in drug manufacturing. The CDMOs also scale up the production process to ensure the safety, efficacy, effectiveness, and commercial viability of a drug.

Navigating the Complex Roles of CRO and CDMO

The CDMO companies provide outsourcing services to pharmaceutical companies and encompass both drug development and manufacturing phases. The core functions of CDMO lie in drug development, manufacturing, drug delivery systems, and regulatory support. A CDMO helps in the formulation of drug candidates, the optimization of active pharmaceutical ingredients, stability studies, and product scaling. Moreover, the CDMO contributes to large-scale production of clinical trial materials and commercial batches in compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP) guidelines. A CDMO helps in the design of drug delivery systems for injectables, tablets, or biologics. It also guides pharma companies through regulatory submissions to ensure compliance with global standards.

However, the CRO is an organization that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in their research and clinical development lifecycle. The core functions played by CRO are preclinical studies, clinical trial management, etc. Moreover, many CROs offer services in regulatory strategy, drug discovery, data management, and post-marketing surveillance. The CROs help reduce development costs, streamline timelines, and ensure regulatory compliance across all phases of development. They primarily assist pharmaceutical companies in conducting research to test the safety and efficacy of drugs before they reach the market. The CROs contribute to preclinical studies, clinical trial management, and data analysis. They perform non-human studies and animal testing to collect data on a drug’s pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics. They manage logistics of clinical trials, analyze the data, prepare reports, and assist with regulatory submissions.

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Regional Analysis

Region Market Share (%) North America 41% Europe 26% Asia Pacific 21% South America 7% MEA 5%