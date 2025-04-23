Biote Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--biote Corp. (Nasdaq: BTMD) (“Biote” or the “Company”), a leading solutions provider in preventive health care through the delivery of personalized hormone optimization and therapeutic wellness, today announced the Company will provide first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the close of the market. A conference call to discuss the firm’s results will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET. the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2820 (U.S toll-free) or (412) 317-0679 (International). The live webcast of the call can be accessed using the following link: biote Corp. First Quarter Earnings Call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events page of the Biote Investor Relations website, found here, shortly after the event concludes.

About Biote

Biote is transforming healthy aging through innovative, personalized hormone optimization and therapeutic wellness solutions delivered by Biote-certified medical providers. Biote trains practitioners to identify and treat early indicators of aging conditions, an underserved global market, providing affordable symptom relief for patients and driving clinic success for practitioners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “might,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “predict,” “would” and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the success of our dietary supplements to attain significant market acceptance among clinics, practitioners and their patients; our customers’ reliance on certain third parties to support the manufacturing of bio-identical hormones for prescribers; our and our customers’ sensitivity to regulatory, economic, environmental and competitive conditions in certain geographic regions; our ability to increase the use by practitioners and clinics of the Biote Method at the rate that we anticipate or at all; our ability to grow our business; the significant competition we face in our industry; the impact of strategic acquisitions and the implementation of our growth strategies; our limited operating history; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the heavy regulatory oversight in our industry; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability to profitably expand in existing markets and into new markets; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including international tariffs and the impact of hurricane and other natural disasters; and future exchange and interest rates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Biote’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2025, and other documents filed by Biote from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Biote assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Biote does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

