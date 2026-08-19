BioSkryb Genomics Names William E. Evans, Pharm.D. as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Pharmacogenomics Leader and Former St. Jude CEO to Guide BioSkryb’s Next Phase of Growth

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioSkryb Genomics, a pioneer in single-cell and ultra-low-input multiomic solutions, today announced that William E. Evans, Pharm.D., has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Evans has served on BioSkryb's Board of Directors and as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board since 2019. He succeeds Suresh Pisharody, who has departed the company to pursue other opportunities.

Dr. Evans has been closely involved with BioSkryb Genomics since 2019. He brings four decades of leadership in pediatric oncology research, pharmacogenomics, and translational research to the role. He joined the faculty of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 1976, founded and chaired its Pharmaceutical Sciences Department (1986–2002), and served as the hospital's Scientific Director and Executive Vice President before becoming President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Jude for a decade (2004–2014). He held the St. Jude Endowed Chair of Pharmacogenomics, is a Professor at the University of Tennessee Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy and became Emeritus faculty in 2021.

Dr. Evans' past research has focused on the pharmacodynamics and pharmacogenomics of anticancer agents in children, work recognized with three consecutive NIH MERIT Awards. He has authored more than 450 publications and received numerous national honors, including the 2009 Pediatric Oncology Award from ASCO, the 2009 Team Science Prize from AACR, the 2012 Remington Medal and the 2016 Parker Medal. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the German National Academy of Sciences. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Accredo Health.

"I've had a close-up view of BioSkryb's technologies since they were first invented at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, followed by my role as a member of the Board and then as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board as I've watched the world’s top scientists embrace our single cell multiomic technologies,” said Dr. William Evans. “I'm honored to step into this role and drive our business forward into major clinical applications, AI-oriented multiomic cell atlas programs, and expansions of our customer’s transformative basic biomedical research in oncology, neurology, and cell and gene therapy. I look forward to working closely with our current and new customers and partners worldwide."

“We are delighted to have Bill transition from SAB Chair into the CEO role,” said BioSkryb’s scientific founder Charles Gawad, MD/Ph.D. “I have worked with Bill over the past decade, first as a collaborator on drug resistance in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, then with his roles at BioSkryb. I cannot think of a more capable scientific leader to help us realize the full potential of our technologies for basic science and translational research, and now, emerging clinical applications. I look forward to working with him to enable BioSkryb's continued growth."

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a Durham, N.C.-based developer of next generation of single-cell and ultra-low input multiomics technologies. Powered by its proprietary Primary Template-directed Amplification (PTA) chemistry, BioSkryb's ResolveDNA® enables reproducible recovery of greater than 97% of single-cell genomes with industry-leading uniformity and accuracy, while ResolveOME™ couples each cell's complete genome with its full-length mRNA transcriptome, in a unified one-day workflow. Both products are supported by the cloud-based BaseJumper® bioinformatics platform and are used by academic researchers and biopharma teams worldwide across oncology, neurology, and AI-driven biomarker discovery.

For more information, please visit: www.bioskryb.com

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Kalyn Schieffer for BioSkryb Genomics

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