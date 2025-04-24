BioSkryb Genomics and Ultima Genomics Launch Collaborative Grant Program to Advance Oncology Research

Joint grant program will provide researchers focused on emerging areas of oncology with powerful multi-omic platforms to drive new discoveries

DURHAM, N.C. & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioSkryb Genomics, a pioneer in single-cell and ultra–low-input multi-omic solutions, and Ultima Genomics, a leader in scalable and cost-effective sequencing, today announced a collaboration designed to accelerate next-generation oncology research. By combining BioSkryb’s best-in-class single-cell amplification and multi-omic platforms with Ultima’s ultra-high-throughput, cost-efficient sequencing technology, this collaboration aims to provide researchers with comprehensive, high-resolution insights into complex cancer genomics, ultimately driving discoveries that can inform improved patient outcomes.

“Understanding the dynamic nature of somatic mosaicism and clonal heterogeneity is fundamental to unraveling cancer evolution and therapeutic resistance,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO of BioSkryb Genomics. “Through our partnership with Ultima Genomics, we’re enabling researchers to investigate these complexities with unprecedented accuracy, from cells to data, in a seamless manner that we believe will accelerate transformative discoveries.”

As part of the collaboration, the companies are jointly announcing a grant program to advance research in important emerging areas of oncology that have been hampered by a lack of technologies to address critical research questions and by the high costs associated with sequencing. All cancer researchers are encouraged to apply for this newly launched joint grant program, which offers awards providing comprehensive multi-omic studies worth up to 2,000 single cell genomes at no cost. While all areas of oncology research are welcome, the program will focus on emerging and impactful research areas that are currently limited by technology constraints and high sequencing costs. Key areas of focus include:

Somatic Mosaicism and Clonal Heterogeneity – Investigating how genetic variability within individual cells contributes to cancer evolution and therapeutic resistance.

– Investigating how genetic variability within individual cells contributes to cancer evolution and therapeutic resistance. Clonal Hematopoiesis and Disease Precursors – Examining early markers of disease at single-cell resolution to inform early detection and intervention strategies.

– Examining early markers of disease at single-cell resolution to inform early detection and intervention strategies. Measurable Residual Disease and Drug-Resistant Cells – Characterizing drug-resistant cell populations, mapping clonal architecture, and identifying new multi-omic biomarkers linked to therapy response, resistance, and relapse.

– Characterizing drug-resistant cell populations, mapping clonal architecture, and identifying new multi-omic biomarkers linked to therapy response, resistance, and relapse. Ultra–Low-Input Sample Analysis (e.g., FNA Biopsies) – Generating meaningful genomic and transcriptomic data from extremely limited sample inputs, enabling robust studies in clinical settings where sample material is scarce.

– Generating meaningful genomic and transcriptomic data from extremely limited sample inputs, enabling robust studies in clinical settings where sample material is scarce. Other areas of emerging research are encouraged to apply.

As part of this initiative, the companies will also offer special pricing to members of consortia involved in the areas of research mentioned above. This initiative underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting the scientific community with next-generation tools to explore the complexities of cancer genomics comprehensively at single-cell resolution for next-generation diagnostics and therapies. For researchers not part of a consortium, the companies will consider special pricing based on the impact of the research in advancing the state of the art in oncology.

“We are delighted to support this grant program with BioSkryb Genomics in our shared vision of pushing the boundaries of cancer genomics,” added Gilad Almogy, CEO of Ultima Genomics. “By pairing Ultima’s scalable, cost-effective sequencing platform with BioSkryb’s single-cell amplification and multi-omic capabilities, researchers can better characterize the intricacies of cancer, and we're confident this will lead to new frontiers in diagnostics and treatment.”

The grant submissions will be reviewed by a scientific panel of experts assembled by BioSkryb and Ultima. The application deadline for the grant program is June 20, 2025 with winning proposals announced July 15, 2025. Interested researchers should outline their scientific objectives, hypotheses, and anticipated impact on cancer biology or clinical practice. Full details on how to apply, as well as additional contact information can be found on the BioSkryb website.

By leveraging their complementary expertise, both companies aim to empower the scientific community with the tools needed to unlock the complexities of cancer and usher in a new era of personalized medicine.

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a venture-backed developer of genomic amplification technologies based in Durham, North Carolina. Its proprietary Primary Template-directed Amplification (PTA) system delivers reproducible, high coverage breadth and uniformity for various low or ultra-low input sequencing applications. BioSkryb’s products support sequencing library generation from limited samples that have undergone whole genome amplification, resulting in the highest quality genetic analyses available today.

For more information, please visit: www.bioskryb.com.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com.

