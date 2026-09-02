Biosenta Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Dynamic Facility Services for TRUE(TM) Pilot Program

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Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Dynamic Facility Services Ltd. ("Dynamic"), a British Columbia-based commercial cleaning and facility services company, to conduct a pilot program evaluating the use of Biosenta's TRUE™ disinfectant within Dynamic's commercial cleaning operations.Under the MOU, Dynamic will conduct a pilot project to evaluate the operational suitability and viability of TRUE™ within its existing cleaning and facility-services operations. The pilot is intended to provide Dynamic with practical, real-world experience using TRUE™ and to evaluate its suitability for integration into Dynamic's cleaning processes and supply chain.Following successful completion of the pilot, and subject to Dynamic's satisfaction with the results and the parties agreeing to applicable commercial terms, the MOU contemplates Dynamic implementing TRUE™ within its supply chain and applicable cleaning operations. Any future purchases will be made pursuant to separate purchase orders, supply agreements or other commercial arrangements agreed to by the parties.The MOU establishes a framework for the pilot program but does not, at this time, constitute a minimum purchase commitment, guaranteed sales volume, guaranteed revenue commitment, exclusivity obligation or other obligation requiring Dynamic to purchase a specified quantity of TRUE™.Accordingly, Biosenta does not currently expect to recognize material revenue from the MOU itself. Any future revenue generated from Dynamic's adoption of TRUE™ would depend on the successful completion of the pilot, Dynamic's decision to implement the product and the negotiation and execution of applicable commercial terms.The Company considers the pilot commercially relevant because Dynamic operates an established commercial cleaning business and provides Biosenta with an opportunity to evaluate TRUE™ within a professional end-user environment. The pilot is intended to provide Biosenta with operational feedback regarding the use of TRUE™ within Dynamic's cleaning operations and to assist the Company in evaluating the product's commercial application with Dynamic."After nearly five decades in the commercial cleaning industry, we understand that the products and tools provided to our frontline teams are an important part of delivering quality service," said Justin Dhaliwal, Managing Director of Dynamic Facility Services. "This pilot gives us an opportunity to evaluate TRUE™ in our actual operating environment and determine whether it can meet the requirements of our teams and customers. We are approaching the project as an evaluation, with the goal of making a decision based on real-world experience and performance.""We are pleased to enter into this MOU with Dynamic Facility Services and to have TRUE™ evaluated within an established commercial cleaning operation," said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc. "For Biosenta, the value of this pilot is the opportunity to obtain practical feedback from professional cleaning personnel and assess how TRUE™ performs within an operating environment. If the pilot is successful and Dynamic proceeds with implementation, it could provide a meaningful commercial opportunity for Biosenta."The pilot will allow the parties to evaluate the integration of TRUE™ into Dynamic's existing cleaning programs and supply chain. The evaluation is expected to consider factors including product suitability, operational integration, user experience and overall fit within Dynamic's existing processes.Biosenta intends to use the information generated through the pilot to inform its commercial development strategy for TRUE™ within the professional cleaning market.The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that the pilot will be successfully completed, that Dynamic will proceed with implementation of TRUE™, or that any future purchase orders or material revenue will result from the MOU.TRUE™ is a disinfectant product developed and commercialized by Biosenta Inc. Product efficacy and use claims are subject to applicable regulatory approvals, product labeling and supporting evidence.Biosenta Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of antimicrobial technologies and products. Biosenta's product portfolio includes TRUE™ disinfectant and Tri-Filler™ antimicrobial technology.Dynamic Facility Services Ltd. is a British Columbia-based commercial cleaning and facility services company founded in 1978. The company provides commercial janitorial, specialized cleaning and facility services to organizations throughout Western Canada.Biosenta Inc.Am Gill, President and CEOEmail:Phone: 416-410-2019This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the potential successful completion of the pilot, potential implementation of TRUE™ by Dynamic, potential future purchases and potential revenue opportunities for Biosenta. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the pilot will be successfully completed, that Dynamic will implement TRUE™ following the pilot, or that the MOU will result in purchase orders, sales or material revenue for Biosenta. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. Biosenta undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit