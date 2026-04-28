BioPhorum acquires Compliance Hub to broaden its specialist pharmaceutical training portfolio

BioPhorum has acquired Compliance Hub, a UK-based specialist provider of ABPI Code of Practice training, consultancy, and audit services. The acquisition advances BioPhorum’s strategy to expand its capabilities in support of the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, spanning the development of industry best practice through to implementation and training services, extending customer value.

Established in 2009, Compliance Hub provides creative compliance solutions to a broad client base, including pharmaceutical companies, and their commercial and associated agencies working within the life sciences sector. Compliance Hub has been a pioneer in developing tailored training, audit and consultancy programmes specifically designed to support its clients operating under self-regulatory Codes of Practice in the UK and Europe.

Over the past 18 months, BioPhorum has integrated specialist training providers Brookwood Global and Inspired Pharma into its business. The addition of Compliance Hub further strengthens this platform, broadening BioPhorum’s best‑practice‑driven training offer, including essential GxP training, across the pharmaceutical value chain—from clinical development and manufacturing through to commercial, marketing and medical affairs.

By extending its training capabilities, BioPhorum is reinforcing the connection between its core Phorum activities and practical implementation, supporting organisations not only in defining industry best practice, but in embedding and applying it in highly regulated, real‑world operating environments.

We are delighted to welcome Compliance Hub into the BioPhorum family,” said Deborah Kobewka, CEO of BioPhorum. “This acquisition strengthens our capabilities in a critical area of the pharmaceutical value chain and supports our strategy to more closely connect insight, collaboration and implementation. Compliance Hub’s deep expertise in the ABPI, EFPIA and ABHI Codes further enhances our ability to support both our members and the wider industry as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory success environments.”

Steve Gray, Founder of Compliance Hub, has said, “I am tremendously proud of what Compliance Hub has achieved independently, pioneering compliance solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Joining the BioPhorum group marks an exciting and natural next step, providing us with a truly global platform to share our specialist expertise and drive business growth. I am looking forward to working with Biophorum to provide our existing clients with new and enhanced services and to open up new opportunities.

Claire Puddiphatt, General Manager at Compliance Hub, commented: “We are delighted to be joining the BioPhorum group. Since our founding, we have earned a reputation for delivering, innovative compliance solutions and pragmatic advice to the pharmaceutical industry. By combining our specialist expertise with BioPhorum’s global reach and collaborative framework, we look forward to extending our impact and continuing to make compliance a positive and practical experience for our loyal clients and the broader industry.”.

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

Media Contact:

press@biophorum.com

About BioPhorum:

BioPhorum enables the global biopharmaceutical industry to connect, collaborate, and accelerate progress for the benefit of all. Founded in 2004, BioPhorum has evolved from an end user forum into a globally trusted, industry led organization that brings together senior leaders and subject matter experts from across the biopharma value chain.

Through its established Phorums and communities, BioPhorum provides a non-competitive, trusted environment where members openly share challenges, develop peer led best practices, and produce influential thought leadership that shapes industry standards.

Building on this collaborative foundation, BioPhorum has expanded its offering to include BioPhorum Implementation Services and BioPhorum Training, enabling organizations to translate collective insight into real world impact. These services help leaders accelerate strategic change, strengthen enterprise capability, and embed proven, practitioner led approaches across manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and digital transformation.

Supported by recent strategic acquisitions, BioPhorum is expanding both the breadth and depth of its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical industry. This continued growth strengthens BioPhorum’s ability to help organizations move from collaboration to execution, navigate complexity, implement change effectively, and strengthen long term operational performance.

https://www.biophorum.com/

About Compliance Hub:

Compliance Hub is a specialist agency dedicated to providing creative compliance solutions to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The company offers training, consultancy, and audit services covering the ABPI, EFPIA, and ABHI/MedTech Codes, ensuring high standards of compliance across the sector.

www.compliance-hub.com