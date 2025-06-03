BioPalace Launches Platform to Help Fund Innovative Therapies Through Royalty-Based Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – June 2, 2025 – BioPalace (the “Company” or “BioPalace”), a new royalty financing platform for the life sciences industry, has officially launched to help biotech and pharmaceutical companies access non-dilutive capital by monetizing future royalty and milestone revenue streams. The platform offers a scalable alternative to traditional equity and debt financing, giving drug developers a path to raise funding while preserving ownership and control.

As capital markets tighten, many promising biotech companies are being forced to make painful decisions—from layoffs and pipeline reprioritizations to complete shutdowns—even when their science shows strong potential for meaningful patient impact. BioPalace aims to address this structural funding gap by providing companies with access to non-dilutive, royalty-based capital, while simultaneously opening the door to a broader pool of investors traditionally excluded from this corner of healthcare finance.

In a space long dominated by a small circle of institutional players, BioPalace expands access on both sides of the market to build a more resilient, inclusive model for financing therapeutic innovation.

“We created BioPalace to support the companies doing some of the hardest, most important work in medicine,” said Husein Hassan, founder of BioPalace and former healthcare investment banker and private equity investor. “Too often, teams with transformative science are forced to give up control or shut down altogether due to inflexible capital models. Our platform offers a more flexible alternative that helps companies raise capital while sustaining and accelerating patient access to the best possible medicines.”

BioPalace structures and facilitates royalty-based funding agreements, with an initial focus on late-stage and commercial-stage therapies that have defined or near-term revenue potential. Each opportunity will undergo rigorous scientific, financial, and legal diligence before being made available to qualified investors.

The Company is currently onboarding its first cohort of biotech partners and expects to open select investment opportunities to investors later this year.

About BioPalace

BioPalace is a royalty financing platform designed to help biotech companies raise non-dilutive capital by transforming future revenue streams into present-day funding. Its mission is to unlock capital for life-saving therapies while opening access for a broader range of accredited and institutional investors to participate in healthcare royalties—an asset class historically reserved for a small circle of insiders. To learn more about how BioPalace is helping biotech companies scale through royalty-based capital, visit www.biopalace.com.

