Bioness Medical Announces Acquisition of the Assets and Business of Harmonic Bionics

Bioness Medical further expands pipeline of next-generation robotics offerings for Neuro Rehab

VALENCIA, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness Medical, Inc. ("Bioness", or the "Company") a leading neuro-rehabilitation Company aiming to improve and restore function for those living with neurological and orthopedic deficits, is pleased to announce it has acquired the assets and business of Austin, Texas based Harmonic Bionics, Inc, ("Harmonic Bionics") a robotics company focused on improving neuro rehabilitation patient upper extremity mobility and function deficits following brain insults like stroke and traumatic brain injury.

Harmonic Bionics' robotic system is a bilateral upper extremity robotic exoskeleton that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive arm and shoulder therapy for those living with neurological musculoskeletal movements and impairments. Upon regulatory clearance, this robotic system will complement Bioness' industry leading Vector Gait & Safety System and Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS) and BITS Balance technology that have become a standard of care.

For over 20 years, Bioness Medical has delivered advanced technology to support patient care in rehabilitation facilities. Known for its leadership in neuro rehabilitation, the Company's expansion into upper extremity support through this acquisition is exciting news for both current and future customers. Once FDA clearance is obtained, Bioness Medical will expand upon its innovative technological portfolio in neuro rehabilitation.

Todd Cushman, Bioness Medical's CEO said, "When we launched as an independent organization earlier this year, we made a promise to our current and future customers that we would continue to support their evolving clinical technology needs and build on the success of our Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) products, Vector and BITS Balance currently offered. Today's acquisition allows us to deliver critical upper extremity rehabilitation, an essential component in improving patient outcomes. The future of Bioness Medical is bright as we continue to bring innovative new products to market backed by world-class clinician and patient support."

This marks Bioness Medical's first acquisition since becoming an independent neuro rehabilitation Company following its acquisition by Accelmed Partners ("Accelmed") on December 31, 2024. The Company continues to expand its product portfolio through organic growth and strategic initiatives.

About Bioness Medical, Inc.:



Bioness Medical, Inc. is a forward-thinking rehabilitation technology Company that provides a wide array of innovative solutions aimed at improving patient recovery. With a focus on individuals affected by central nervous system disorders, the company is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals and patients with the tools needed to achieve better rehabilitation outcomes. By leveraging the latest advancements within the Rehabilitation community, Bioness Medical, Inc. is committed to shaping the future of patient recovery. For more information about Bioness Medical, Inc. visit Bionessrehab.com. You can also follow us at LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

