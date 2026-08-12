biomodal Launches duet mosaic Giving Liquid Biopsy Researchers and Developers More Signal from Every Blood Draw

The duet mosaic family leverages a single-stranded ligation technology to resolve genetics, epigenetics and fragmentomics from the same cfDNA molecule in a streamlined, automation-ready workflow so teams can combine complementary signals for greater detection from precious, low-input samples

CAMBRIDGE, UK and SAN DIEGO, US — August 12, 2026 — biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company, today announced the launch of the duet mosaic family, which includes two new circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA)-optimized multiomic sequencing workflows for liquid biopsy and translational research. duet +modC mosaic and duet 6-base mosaic enable academic researchers, translational scientists, and assay developers to generate genetic, epigenetic and fragmentomic information from a single, precious sample in one integrated workflow.

The launch comes as the liquid biopsy and cfDNA research fields converge on a clear conclusion: no single signal is enough. Multi-signal approaches that combine methylation, fragmentomics and mutations consistently outperform any single modality for early cancer detection, minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and biomarker discovery. Data presented by biomodal at the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) demonstrate the additive value of the approach: as independent signals are combined, classification improves and limits of detection fall, evidence that integrating complementary modes of information delivers more than any single measurement alone.

“Researchers and developers are being asked to find a vanishingly small signal in a precious, limited sample, and to do it with performance they can count on. duet mosaic is built for exactly that challenge,” said Robert Osbourne, SVP Research and Development, biomodal. “Instead of forcing a choice between genetics, methylation or fragmentomics, we deliver all of these signals from the same molecule, in a streamlined, automation-ready workflow with software flexibility to fit how teams already work.”

“Our ongoing work in early detection of pancreatic cancer shows the need to integrate multiple different tumor markers to achieve high sensitivity, but that sometimes requires splitting a sample into multiple assays,” said Dr. Muhammed Murtaza, Director, Center for Precision Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison. “We are investigating biomodal’s new 6-base mosaic kit to see if combining fragmentomics with 5mC and 5hmC improves our ability to detect pancreatic cancer from limited volume samples."

Rather than splitting a sample across multiple assays and reconciling the results later, duet mosaic reads multiple independent layers of biology from the same original DNA molecule:

· Genetic variants, including confident detection of C>T mutations that traditional conversion-based methylation methods can struggle to call;

· DNA methylation with market-leading sensitivity and specificity and the ability to disambiguate methylation as independent 5mC and 5hmC signals rather than combined into one;

· Fragmentomics, including fragment-length, end-motif and nucleosome-positioning signals, preserved rather than distorted by library preparation.

Every duet mosaic kit includes the duet software pipeline and modality XPLR, taking users from raw reads to resolved multiomic data. Workflows run on a workstation, HPC or the cloud using community-standard file outputs and no analytics lock-in, an increasingly important consideration for developers and researchers who want to own their data and infrastructure.

duet +modC mosaic and duet 6-base mosaic are available now for research use. Both are offered in 8, 24, and 96 reaction formats and are compatible with standard short-read sequencing platforms.

About the duet multiomics platform

duet is biomodal’s multiomic sequencing platform. Its hairpin-based chemistry and read-resolution software reconstruct the original DNA sequence while reading its epigenetic state, delivering high-quality genetics and epigenetics from a single sample. The duet portfolio spans research across gDNA, FFPE and cfDNA, and includes duet +modC and duet evoC for multi-sample-type research and the cfDNA-optimized duet mosaic family for liquid biopsy.

About biomodal ltd.

biomodal is an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company delivering products that bring the dynamism of our ever-changing biology into focus. Our duet solutions enable more epigenetic information from a single, low-input DNA sample without complex, resource intensive bioinformatics or harsh chemical treatment. Our single-base-resolution sequencing approach unlocks the combinatorial power of genetic and epigenetic information, elucidating greater biological insight within the fields of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and ageing.

Recognized for our world-class innovation in the “The Sunday Times 100 Tech 2026,” which showcases the fastest growing UK tech companies, learn more at biomodal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Jennifer L. Stone, PhD

VP, Commercial

pr@biomodal.com