BioMarin to Host Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number



U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: +1 833-461-5787



International Dial-in Number: +1 626-884-3620



Conference Call ID: 324 588 583

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: +1 833-309-1852



International Replay Dial-in Number: +44 800 007 4044



Playback ID: 324 588 583

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin



BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with nine commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:











Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803

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SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.