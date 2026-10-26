SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioMarin to Host Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

October 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo

Dial-in Number 

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: +1 833-461-5787

International Dial-in Number: +1 626-884-3620

Conference Call ID: 324 588 583

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: +1 833-309-1852

International Replay Dial-in Number: +44 800 007 4044

Playback ID: 324 588 583 

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with nine commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com

Contacts:







Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-monday-november-2-2026-at-430pm-et-302918505.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Northern California Earnings Events
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Game changer business concept or political change idea and disruptive innovation symbol and be an independent thinker with new industry ideas as an individual breaking through a group in a 3D illustration style.
Lung cancer
ESMO 2026: Amgen’s Imdelltra slashes death risk by nearly 60% in small cell lung cancer
October 26, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Progress 3d bar graph or jumping up steps bar chart with red arrow creative idea concepts isolated on green blue pastel color background with shadow and reflection 3D rendering
Ovarian cancer
Genmab’s ADC beats survival expectations in Phase 3 ovarian cancer trial
October 26, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Red trend as symbol of economy drop or financial crisis. Business pattern
Pancreatic cancer
ESMO 2026: Tango trips on sinking response rates in pancreatic cancer but will move to Phase 3
October 23, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Intricate vector illustration of vibrant cancer cells on a blue grid, highlighting microscopic detail.
Immuno-oncology
ESMO 2026: Marengo’s bispecific antibody shrinks 8 tumor types in Phase 2
October 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney