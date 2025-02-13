BioLab Holdings, Inc. Receives IRB Approval for Trial on Membrane Wrap™

Study will Evaluate Efficacy of Skin Substitute on Venous Leg Ulcers

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing and wound care products, is pleased to announce the approval of its randomized control trial designed to evaluate the efficacy of its Membrane Wrap™ in venous leg ulcers.

The trial, known formally as “A Multi-Center, Prospective, Randomized Trail Evaluating the Efficacy of Membrane Wrap, a Human Amniotic Membrane, on Venous Leg Ulcers in an Elderly Population,” is organized in conjunction with MCRA in Washington D.C.

“We are very excited to be involved in this trial to ensure our Membrane Wrap’s efficacy,” said Dr. Marshall Medley, chief medical officer for BioLab. “This is the first of several randomized control trials we will be involved in, and we look forward to getting our products to even more patients in need of wound care.”

Working alongside MCRA, BioLab successfully completed protocol for the trial and gained Institutional Review Board approval to move forward. Over the next two to eight weeks, agreements are being sent to the 18 vetted clinical sites that will conduct the trial and once signed, enrollment for the study will begin.

BioLab strives to set itself apart from other wound care manufacturers through its extensive suite of services designed to assist providers long before and after its skin substitutes are applied to a patient. Prior to supplying its products to a new provider, BioLab offers support with product protocols and timeline guidance, application training, benefit and insurance verifications, billing training and product inservice education. Post-application, the BioLab team continues to assist with proof-of-concept guidance, denied claims support and charity care services.

BioLab looks forward to providing more updates on its trials this year. For more information on BioLab Holdings, Inc. and its products, visit biolabholdings.net .

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

Phoenix

is a-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products, Membrane Wrap Lite™, Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™, use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane that provides structural tissue for use as a wound protectant covering. The products are minimally manipulated, preserving the properties that the tissue exhibits in its natural state. The company’s mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service and teamwork. For more information, visit

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

406.314.5120

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolab-holdings-inc-receives-irb-approval-for-trial-on-membrane-wrap-302375135.html

SOURCE BioLab Sciences