Biodesix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 21, 2026

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced that members of the Biodesix leadership team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

1x1 meetings only

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Location: Minneapolis, MN

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 2:00 PM CT

Location: Chicago, IL

TD Cowen Annual Tools/Dx Revolution

1x1 meetings only

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Location: Dana Point, CA

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of Biodesix's website at Biodesix.com.

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, including Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

(339) 970-2843