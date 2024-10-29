Biodesix to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in November 2024

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer, and Robin Cowie, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Alpha Select Conference

1x1 Meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2024

1x1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company with five Medicare-covered tests available for patients with lung diseases. The blood-based Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood-based IQLung™ test portfolio for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS® test, and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer and expedite personalized treatment. In addition, Biodesix collaborates with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies to provide biomarker discovery, diagnostic test development, and clinical trial support services. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

