Biocomposites to launch SYNICEM™ bone cement in UK to ease supply crisis

Biocomposites responds to NHS supply crisis by bringing forward launch of its SYNICEM™ bone cement products in the UK

Over 500,000 SYNICEM™ bone cement packs are already used by surgeons globally every year to help their patients

The British firm is doubling global production of its SYNICEM™ bone cement products to one million packs a year to help meet NHS demand





KEELE, United Kingdom, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces it is making its SYNICEM™ bone cement products available in the UK with immediate effect.

SYNICEM™ bone cement products have been manufactured for over 25 years by Biocomposites’ subsidiary, Synimed.

Following the launch of SYNICEM™ antibiotic loaded preformed spacers in the UK last year, Biocomposites was already planning to follow this up with the launch of their SYNICEM™ bone cements. This UK launch has been brought forward to help ease the supply crisis that is currently unfolding.

SYNICEM™ bone cement products are CE marked and already fully approved for use in the UK. They are available as high viscosity and low viscosity variants, with and without the antibiotic gentamicin.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: “The NHS is currently facing an acute bone cement supply crisis, which could lead to thousands of orthopaedic operations such as hip and knee replacements being delayed.

“We at Biocomposites – which is one of the few companies in the world capable of manufacturing bone cement at scale – want to do everything we can to help, so patients do not have to wait any longer than absolutely necessary for their vital operations.

“We have therefore decided to bring forward the launch of our SYNICEM™ bone cement products in the UK with immediate effect, to make them available as soon as possible.

“We are also doubling capacity at our manufacturing facility, principally to help meet UK demand.

“We believe these measures will go a long way to helping meet NHS demand for bone cement and minimising delays to operations.”

Contact for media enquiries:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Stephen Adams, Katie Flint, Nellie Stephens

Tel: +44 (0)20 3922 1906

biocomposites@optimumcomms.com

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites’ products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. In January 2026 Biocomposites was named as one of the UK’s 100 fastest growing technology companies by The Sunday Times. See here for The Sunday Times’ 100 Tech 2026 list. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About SYNICEM™ bone cements

SYNICEM™ bone cements have been developed to provide the ideal interface between prosthesis and bone – optimised to provide secure and stable fixation for joint replacement surgery, including between irregular bone surfaces and the prosthesis. SYNICEM™ bone cements are manufactured in-house under strictly controlled conditions using out proprietary process. The SYNICEM™ bone cement range includes cements loaded with gentamicin (an antibiotic) for revision procedures in patients at high risk of infection due to gentamicin-sensitive bacteria and patients with compromised immunity. SYNICEM™ bone cements are already used in more than 100 countries around the world.