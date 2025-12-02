Biocodex To Present New Data at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2025 Annual Meeting

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocodex, a global pharmaceutical company and long-time pioneer in the treatment of rare pediatric diseases, will present 12 studies at the upcoming AES 2025 Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, December 5-9. The studies focus on the use of stiripentol and its impact on patients with Dravet syndrome.

Carla Schad, MD, Biocodex North American Medical Officer, previewed what providers can expect to see from Biocodex at AES this year.

"Biocodex USA is thrilled to be attending AES this year. We are dedicated to bringing new data to our healthcare providers and researchers; but most importantly, our AES attendance will highlight our partnerships with thought leaders and advocates. At Biocodex, our commitment and promise are to always keep the patient first."

Key scientific and patient-focused data includes:

Poster Number Poster Title Poster on Display Author Present Time 1.386 Real-World Use and



Effectiveness of Stiripentol



in U.S. Patients With



Dravet Syndrome: Results



from the STIRUS Study Saturday December 6,



Session 1, Noon – 6



PM, Exhibit Hall B2 Noon – 2 PM 1.39 Long-Term Effectiveness



of Stiripentol in Reducing



Seizure Burden and Status



Epilepticus in Dravet



Syndrome: Results From



a 3-Year Japanese Post-



Marketing Surveillance 2.107 Evaluating Current



Practices and



Communication



Surrounding Sudden



Unexpected Death



in Epilepsy (SUDEP) Sunday December 7,



Session 2, 10 AM – 4



PM, Exhibit Hall B2 Noon – 2 PM 2.426 Need for Reintroduction of



Stiripentol After Weaning



in Patients With Dravet



Syndrome: A Multicenter



Case Series 2.436 Stiripentol Use in Dravet



Syndrome Is Associated



With Lower Mortality Rates



in a Real-World Cohort 2.444 Practical Consensus



Recommendations for



Rational Polytherapy



Involving Stiripentol in



Dravet Syndrome: Results



of a US Cohort 2.446 Underutilization of FDA-



Approved Dravet



Syndrome Specific



Therapies: Findings From



a US Multi-Center Survey



and Advisory Board 2.452 Real-World Utilization of



Stiripentol (STP) by United



States (US) Prescribers: A



3-Year Analysis Update 3.374 Efficacy and Tolerability of



Stiripentol Across Non-



Dravet Developmental and



Epileptic



Encephalopathies: A



Literature Review Including



Genetic and Syndromic Epilepsies Monday December 8,



Session 3, 8 AM – 2



PM, Poster Hall B3 Noon – 1:45 PM 3.375 Real-World Utilization of



Stiripentol in Children



Aged Three Years and



Younger: A US



Perspective 3.382 Practical Consensus



Recommendations for



Polytherapy Involving



Stiripentol in Dravet



Syndrome: A Nominal



Group Approach 3.436 Stiripentol Use in Lennox-



Gastaut Syndrome:



Results From a Phase 2



Clinical Trial

Symposia Programs at the AES 2025 Annual Meeting

Biocodex will be hosting two informational symposia at this conference, focusing on the following:

Symposia



Title Description Speaker Date, Time,



Location Diagnostic and



Treatment



Disparities in



Dravet



Syndrome In this fireside chat-style program,



recent data regarding the diagnostic



and treatment disparities in Dravet



syndrome will be examined. Recommended guidelines developed



by leading epileptologists routinely



treating Dravet will be shared with



the audience on how to accurately



diagnose and properly treat Dravet



syndrome for optimal outcomes. Julie Ziobro, MD,



PhD,



Assistant Professor



of Pediatrics



Division of Pediatric



Neurology,



University of



Michigan, Ann Arbor Mary Anne Meskis,



Chief Executive



Officer,



Dravet Syndrome



Foundation Kelly Gwin, PharmD,



Director, Field



Medical Affairs,



Biocodex Inc. Saturday,



December 6, 1:30 PM –



2:30 PM, Georgia



World



Congress



Center,



Product



Theater 2, in



the Exhibit



Hall Optimizing a



Treatment



Option for



Patients With



Dravet Syndrome An informative presentation that



discusses the impact of Dravet



syndrome, signs and symptoms of



the disease, as well as the



importance of early intervention.



Learn about an approved therapy for



patients with Dravet syndrome. James W. Wheless,



BScPharm, MD,



FAAP, FACP, FAAN,



FAES Saturday,



December 6, 3:30 PM –



4:30 PM, Georgia



World



Congress



Center,



Product



Theater 2, in



the Exhibit



Hall

About Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a rare and severe genetic epilepsy that most commonly begins before the age of one, when an otherwise normally developing child begins having frequent, prolonged seizures.1 These seizures can cause lasting damage, which over time can lead to developmental and cognitive delays affecting coordination, language, and behavior.2 Its incidence is estimated to be 1 in 16,000 births.3

About Biocodex

Founded in 1953, Biocodex is a French family-owned pharmaceutical company that leverages life sciences, placing health and its balance at the heart of its corporate initiatives, innovations, and development for the benefit of patients worldwide.

A pioneer and leader in human microbiota health by marketing the first probiotic strain, the global organization has developed its activities around three strategic areas: microbiota, women's health, and orphan diseases. It has also expanded its expertise by investing in other health areas, such as pain management; respiratory and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) pathways; and neurology.

Present in 115 countries through its subsidiaries and partners, Biocodex emphasizes its territorial roots, which are central to its corporate social responsibility, producing in France for over 50 years across most of its value chain.

The Biocodex global organization comprises 1,700 employees who share common values, embodied in their daily missions and rooted in the company's DNA.

To learn more about Biocodex visit: www.biocodex.us/en/

To learn more about DIACOMIT® (stiripentol) visit: www.diacomit.com

INDICATION

DIACOMIT (stiripentol) is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome (DS) in patients taking clobazam who are 6 months of age and older and weighing 7 kg or more. There are no clinical data to support the use of DIACOMIT as monotherapy in Dravet syndrome.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None

WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS

Somnolence

DIACOMIT can cause somnolence. Monitor patients for somnolence, particularly when DIACOMIT is used concomitantly with other CNS depressants or clobazam, which is also known to cause somnolence.

Decreased Appetite and Decreased Weight

DIACOMIT can cause decreases in appetite and weight. The growth and weight of pediatric patients treated with DIACOMIT should be carefully monitored.

Neutropenia and Thrombocytopenia

DIACOMIT can cause significant declines in neutrophil and platelet counts. Hematologic testing should be obtained prior to starting treatment with DIACOMIT and then every 6 months.

Withdrawal Symptoms

As with most antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), DIACOMIT should be gradually withdrawn to minimize the risk of increased seizure frequency and status epilepticus.

Risks in Patients with Phenylketonuria (PKU)

DIACOMIT for oral suspension contains phenylalanine, which can be harmful to patients with PKU. Before prescribing DIACOMIT for oral suspension to a patient with PKU, consider the total daily intake of phenylalanine from all sources, including DIACOMIT for oral suspension. DIACOMIT capsules do not contain phenylalanine.

Suicidal Behavior and Ideation

AEDs, including DIACOMIT, increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior. Patients treated with any AED for any indication should be monitored for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, and/or any unusual changes in mood or behavior.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions that occurred in at least 10% of DIACOMIT-treated patients and more frequently than on placebo were somnolence, decreased appetite, agitation, ataxia, decreased weight, hypotonia, nausea, tremor, dysarthria, and insomnia.

PREGNANCY

There are no adequate data on the developmental risks associated with the use of DIACOMIT in pregnant women. Based on animal data, DIACOMIT may cause fetal harm.

There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to AEDs, such as DIACOMIT, during pregnancy. Physicians are advised to recommend that pregnant patients taking DIACOMIT enroll in the North American Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry (information at www.aedpregnancyregistry.org). This can be done by calling the toll-free number 1-888-233-2334 and must be done by patients themselves or their caregiver. To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Biocodex at 1-866-330-3050 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full DIACOMIT Prescribing Information at www.DIACOMIT.com.

References: 1. Dravet C. The core Dravet syndrome phenotype. Epilepsia. 2011;52 Suppl 2:3-9.doi:10.1111/j.1528-1167.2011.02994. 2. Genton P, Velizarova R, Dravet C. Dravet syndrome: the long-term outcome. Epilepsia. 2011;52 Suppl 2:44-49. doi:10.1111/j.1528-1167.2011.03001. 3. Wu YW, Sullivan J, McDaniel SS, et al. Incidence of Dravet Syndrome in a US Population. Pediatrics. 2015;136(5):e1310-e1315. doi:10.1542/peds.2015-1807

© 2025 Biocodex, Inc. All rights reserved. DIACOMIT® is a registered trademark of Biocodex, Inc.

