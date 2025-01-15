BioCentriq Partners with Orchestra Life Sciences to Advance Princeton, NJ Cell Therapy Facility Development

Strategic Partnership to Support Facility Design and Digital Infrastructure Implementation

Accelerates Development of State-of-the-Art Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Technologies

Enhances Operational Excellence for Clinical-to-Commercial Manufacturing Capabilities

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, a leading cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic partnership with Orchestra Life Sciences (OLS), a premier technical consultancy firm specializing in advanced therapy manufacturing solutions. This collaboration supports BioCentriq’s recently announced expansion in Princeton, New Jersey, and focuses on BioCentriq’s $12M CAPEX investment for facility optimization and digital integration to enhance the site’s cell therapy development, GMP manufacturing, and testing capabilities, while delivering a customer-ready facility that upholds the highest standards of operational excellence and quality.

Orchestra Life Sciences will provide comprehensive technical expertise and strategic support for BioCentriq’s new 60,000 sq. ft. Princeton facility, announced in December 2024. The partnership encompasses multiple strategic initiatives, including the implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies, development of a fully integrated digital ecosystem, and optimization of facility design to meet the stringent regulatory requirements of cell therapy production under US FDA and EU GMP Annex 1. This collaboration strengthens BioCentriq’s position as a leading provider of cell therapy manufacturing solutions while ensuring operational excellence across all aspects of their service.

The partnership leverages Orchestra Life Sciences’ proven track record in advanced therapy facility design and infrastructure optimization. Their expertise spans various critical areas, including:

Implementation of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and automation solutions

Development of integrated quality management systems

Optimization of process workflows and operational efficiency

Enhancement of digital infrastructure and data management capabilities

Strategic guidance on regulatory compliance and quality assurance

“This partnership with Orchestra Life Sciences represents another significant step in our commitment to delivering best-in-class cell therapy manufacturing solutions,” said Syed T. Husain, Chairman and CEO of BioCentriq. “Their expertise in facility design, engineering solutions, and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for creating a cutting-edge manufacturing center that will serve the evolving clinical- and commercial-stage needs of our clients. This collaboration will enable us to accelerate our capability and bring additional infrastructure and capacity to industry in support of innovative cell therapies.”

The collaboration will enhance BioCentriq’s ability to provide comprehensive development and manufacturing services for cell therapy innovators. Orchestra Life Sciences brings extensive experience in advanced therapy manufacturing facility design and optimization, having supported over 30 life science companies in implementing innovative solutions for complex manufacturing challenges.

“At Orchestra, we understand that the success of advanced therapies depends on creating infrastructure and systems that enable scalability without compromising quality. Partnering with BioCentriq is an exciting opportunity to apply our expertise in facility design and digital integration to advance a shared vision for operational excellence in cell therapy manufacturing,” said Emilie Pelletier, Co-Founder & CEO of Orchestra Life Sciences. “This collaboration is a major milestone, ensuring that innovative therapies can move seamlessly from clinical development to commercial delivery, ultimately improving access to life-saving treatments for patients.”

The strategic partnership will support BioCentriq’s planned facility completion and operational readiness by Q2 2025. The enhanced facility will feature state-of-the-art capabilities for cell therapy development, manufacturing, and testing, supported by advanced digital systems and optimized operational workflows. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to advance cell therapy manufacturing, addressing growing market demands and driving innovation that supports the future of advanced therapies.

About BioCentriq

South Korea

BioCentriq is a leading cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to advancing the field of cell therapy. Since 2019, the company has specialized in developing, manufacturing, and releasing autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for early- to mid-stage clinical trials, and has evolved into an end-to-end clinical-to-commercial service provider. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, BioCentriq combines the flexibility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

About Orchestra Life Sciences

Orchestra Life Sciences (OLS) is a technical consultancy providing strategic support and scientific expertise to advance pharmaceutical therapies for cancer and rare diseases. The company specializes in engineering solutions, operational excellence, and quality compliance services for advanced therapy manufacturing facilities. Their comprehensive approach encompasses facility design, process optimization, and implementation of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, OLS helps clients navigate complex technical challenges while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

