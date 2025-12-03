BioCardia Announces Election of New Board Director, Marvin Slosman and Completion of Term for Outgoing Director, Dr. Richard Krasno

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced the election of Mr. Marvin Slosman to its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2025. Dr. Richard Krasno, who has served on the Board since 2016, has completed his term and departed the Board effective December 2, 2025.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Slosman to our Board,” said Peter Altman, Chief Executive Officer of BioCardia. “With deep expertise in the interventional cardiology sector and a strong track record in advancing breakthrough technologies from concept to commercialization, Mr. Slosman brings an exceptional understanding of regulatory pathways, global market expansion, and clinical value creation. He will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our portfolio and deliver innovative solutions for patients and providers.”

Mr. Slosman currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of InspireMD, a NASDAQ listed medical device company focused on vascular and carotid-artery disease management solutions. In addition to experience as Chief Executive Officer, he has held positions as Chief Operating Officer, and senior commercial-leadership roles at major medical and healthcare companies, including Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, and Baxter International Inc., helping drive commercialization and market development efforts. His background includes significant accomplishments in both public and private growth companies with expertise in regulatory pathways and approvals, strategic partnerships, product development, and operational and commercial growth in global medical technology markets.

CEO Altman also extended the Company’s gratitude to Dr. Richard Krasno for his years of service. “Dr. Krasno has been a dedicated and highly respected member of our Board,” said Mr. Altman. “During his tenure, he was instrumental in guiding the Company through key milestones, including clinical evidence development for the CardiAMP cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart failure, the Morph DNA product FDA approval, and expansion into new therapeutic areas of chronic myocardial ischemia acute myocardial infarction and pulmonary disease. We are deeply appreciative of his leadership and commitment to improving patient care.”

Dr. Krasno served on several Board committees, including the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee, and contributed extensively to strengthening governance, and supporting long-term strategic planning for our development efforts.

The Board and executive leadership team welcome the expertise of Mr. Slosman and express sincere thanks to Dr. Krasno for his significant contributions to the Company’s mission of advancing therapies to treat cardiovascular disease.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit: https://www.BioCardia.com .

