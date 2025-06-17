BioAegis Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Lead Product, Recombinant Human Gelsolin, for the Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Fast Track status enables expedited regulatory review timelines and supports the development of recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN), a novel immune modulator for inflammatory diseases.

Global Phase 2b clinical trial underway evaluating rhu-pGSN for the treatment of moderate to severe ARDS.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, a pioneering biotech company at the forefront of innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its lead product candidate, recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The company’s portfolio is built around gelsolin, a highly conserved and critical immune regulatory protein which rebalances dysfunctional inflammation without suppressing immune function.

What Fast Track Designation Means to BioAegis and Patients

The FDA Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development of new therapies for serious conditions with high unmet medical needs. Fast Track status enables more frequent interactions with the FDA, including rolling review of the marketing application, and eligibility for priority review, which can significantly accelerate time to market. For BioAegis, this designation highlights the therapeutic promise of rhu-pGSN and provides a clear regulatory pathway to expedite its development as a treatment for ARDS.

ARDS is a life-threatening condition marked by severe pulmonary inflammation and fluid accumulation in the lungs. Even with aggressive medical management, 40% of ARDS patients do not survive, and those who do may suffer from long-term complications, including impaired lung function and reduced quality of life.

In the U.S. alone, ARDS affects over 500,000 patients per year, or roughly 10% of all ICU admissions. With no effective pharmacological therapies currently available for ARDS and its high mortality rate driven by excessive inflammation, there is an urgent need for innovative treatments in this field. BioAegis is currently enrolling patients in a 600-patient global Phase 2b trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of rhu-pGSN in moderate to severe ARDS (NCT05947955).

As part of the Fast Track designation, rhu-pGSN may also be made available to patients through the FDA’s Expanded Access or Compassionate Use program, offering a potential treatment option for those who are not eligible for clinical trials and have no alternative therapies.

“Receiving FDA Fast Track designation is a critical milestone for BioAegis and further validates the potential of gelsolin to address the urgent and unmet needs of ARDS patients. Despite the high mortality of ARDS and its major strain on our healthcare system, no approved treatments currently exist. Fast Track status brings us closer to delivering an effective therapy for this devastating condition,” states Susan Levinson, PhD., CEO of BioAegis Therapeutics.

Gelsolin: A Multitasking Protein for Complex Inflammatory Conditions

Gelsolin holds immense promise as a therapeutic intervention for serious acute and chronic conditions due to its multifaceted mechanism of action. In critical illness, gelsolin levels collapse, causing adverse outcomes. Supplementing gelsolin addresses this deficit directly—restoring immune balance while preserving host defense—and has been shown in both animals and humans to:

Modulate the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome.

Enhance uptake and killing of microbial pathogens by innate immune cells.

Bind to and remove harmful inflammatory mediators and toxic actin released from damaged cells.

Regulate macrophage phenotype to modulate inflammation.

Supplementation with the recombinant gelsolin protein holds promise to address the overzealous inflammatory response associated many inflammatory diseases without suppressing immune function.

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key regulatory component of the body’s immune system, plasma gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of inflammatory disease, infection, renal failure, neurologic disease, and frailty. BioAegis will also have U.S. biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

BioAegis’ lead product, rhu-pGSN, is currently being studied in a 600-patient global Phase 2 trial for patients with moderate to severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00067.

Investor Inquiries:

Steven Cordovano

203-952-6373

scordovano@bioaegistx.com

Media Inquiries:

Christine Lagana

clagana@bioaegistx.com

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of management. These statements relate to, among other things, our expectations regarding management’s plans, objectives, and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. BioAegis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.