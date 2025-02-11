Bio X Cell Expands Global Reach with New Distribution Center in Beijing, China

LEBANON, N.H., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio X Cell, the world’s leading provider of functional antibodies for translational research, is strengthening its global distribution network with the opening of a new distribution center in Beijing, China, in March 2025. This expansion marks the latest step in Bio X Cell’s growing international presence, complementing its flagship distribution center in Germany, as well as partnerships that extend the Bio X Cell name to Singapore and Korea, along with its headquarters and manufacturing facility in New Hampshire.

The new Beijing distribution center will enhance service to researchers and institutions across China by increasing inventory availability to expedite order fulfillment. By establishing a stronger regional presence in APAC, Bio X Cell aims to better support its customers in one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly growing biomedical research markets.

“This new distribution center underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality functional antibodies to researchers worldwide with greater efficiency and reliability,” said Chris Conway, CEO of Bio X Cell. “With increased inventory on hand in Beijing, we can reduce lead times and provide faster access to the essential reagents that fuel groundbreaking scientific discoveries.”

The strategic expansion aligns with the Bio X Cell mission to provide researchers with uninterrupted access to premium antibodies while maintaining its reputation for superior quality and customer service. With this addition, Bio X Cell continues to reinforce its role as a trusted global supplier in the life sciences industry.

Bio X Cell is the world’s leading producer of translational antibodies, specializing in large-scale, ultrapure, functional antibody production. The Company’s ready-to-ship, off-the-shelf antibody tools are optimized for lot-to-lot consistency while BXC custom antibody solutions feature additional benefits such as a 4-week turnaround time to scale translational studies at speed. The Company’s 600+ functional grade antibodies are used by academic, government, pharmaceutical, and biotech scientists globally in a wide range of research areas including oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious disease, as reflected in more than 25,000 research publication citations. BXC is headquartered in the US with distribution centers in Germany, China, Singapore and Korea, and partners with over 30 global distributors, enabling the shipping of research tools to researchers in over 50 countries.

