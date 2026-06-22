BIO 2026 – Cytomos showcases groundbreaking new digital platform AuraCyt®, which enables earlier, smarter bioprocessing decisions

Current challenges in the bioprocessing space include slow, label-dependent analytical methods that are inefficient to scale-up and provide limited predictive insight.

The Cytomos AuraCyt® platform unlocks the power of predictive cell intelligence, by measuring intrinsic cell physics to generate AI-ready digital fingerprints that reveal the true multi-dimensional state and behaviour of the cell.

The showcase benchtop cell analytics intelligence system combines the compact Celledonia® analyser with the precision silicon sensors of the AuraCyt® modules, powering the AuraCyt® Analysis Suite to transform complex cellular data into actionable insights.

This rapid, label-free, single-cell analysis system predicts future productivity, stability and manufacturability, enabling earlier insights and real-time decision-making, lowering risk, providing scalable impact, optimising process and improving product consistency.

This provides demonstrable value across various applications, such as reducing CLD timelines by up to 40%, saving up to 65% of resources in lentivirus batch production, and reducing CAR-T process time by up to 30%.