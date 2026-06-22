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BIO 2026 – Cytomos showcases groundbreaking new digital platform AuraCyt®, which enables earlier, smarter bioprocessing decisions

June 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

At this year’s annual meeting of the Bio International Convention (BIO) in San Diego, CA, TechBio company Cytomos (www.cytomos.com) is showcasing their flagship cell analytic intelligence platform AuraCyt® – together with its novel benchtop technology Celledonia® – which is set to revolutionise predictive cell analytics.

Cytomos

Current challenges in the bioprocessing space include slow, label-dependent analytical methods that are inefficient to scale-up and provide limited predictive insight.

The Celledonia® powered by AuraCyt® uniquely predicts cell behaviour by capturing a digital fingerprint of every cell — delivering rapid, high-resolution insights into cell health, phenotype, and function. - Description: Text Box 2Cytomos AuraCyt® platform unlocks the power of predictive cell intelligence, by measuring intrinsic cell physics to generate AI-ready digital fingerprints that reveal the true multi-dimensional state and behaviour of the cell.

The showcase benchtop cell analytics intelligence system combines the compact Celledonia® analyser with the precision silicon sensors of the AuraCyt® modules, powering the AuraCyt® Analysis Suite to transform complex cellular data into actionable insights.

This rapid, label-free, single-cell analysis system predicts future productivity, stability and manufacturability, enabling earlier insights and real-time decision-making, lowering risk, providing scalable impact, optimising process and improving product consistency.

This provides demonstrable value across various applications, such as reducing CLD timelines by up to 40%, saving up to 65% of resources in lentivirus batch production, and reducing CAR-T process time by up to 30%.

Cytomos is showcasing this novel technology at its pod in BIO Business Forum Zone D (Exhibit Hall 2221 UK Pavillion), from 22-25th of June, 2026. BIO International is the worlds largest biotechnology gathering, bringing together thousands of leaders across the global life sciences community from academia, industry, and finance to showcase breakthrough technologies.

Cytomos continues to engage with strategic partners to integrate their revolutionary technology into existing workflows, helping accelerate drug discovery, drug development, and scale-up across multiple biomanufacturing arenas. Cytomos also offers innovation with quality by design highlighted by the recent ISO 9001 certification of Cytomos with zero non-

conformances, reinforcing Cytomos as a trusted partner in the life sciences sector. 

Cytomos Executive Chair, Alan Raymond commented, Our customers, partners and investors can be confident that Cytomos operates to the highest international standards,and continued This is not just a badge its a reflection of our mission to deliver reliable, reproducible, and meaningful results in cell analysis. Integrating our ground-breaking Auracyt® platform into existing workflows will transform bioprocessing and manufacturing, by detecting cell features for which there are no current biomarkers and providing predictive insights into how those cells will behave during processing. In short, it lets you see what's coming — before it happens.

To achieve this, Cytomos works closely alongside partners to integrate their pioneering technology into existing processes via a dedicated team of scientists and data analysts, who collaborate closely with multiple teams to make the AuraCyt® cell analytic intelligence systems both accessible and impactful.

If you are attending BIO 2026, be sure to stop at the Cytomos kiosk in the BIO Business Forum Zone D (Exhibit Hall 2221), to see their new technology for yourself. For more information, visit www.cytomos.com.

Editors Note

For more information, please contact Tristan Jervis at Impact Shine Communications on +44 (0) 771 363 8396 or e-mail: t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com

About Cytomos

Cytomos is a cutting-edge biotool company revolutionising predictive cell analytics via its ground-breaking cell analysis systems, which utilise the physics of the cell to predict future cell biology. The predictive power of AuraCyt® leverages cost-efficient microchip technology, providing streamlined testing strategies and economically viable cell therapies.

·         Pioneering: Celledonia® powered by AuraCyt® uniquely predicts cell behaviour by capturing a digital fingerprint of every cell — delivering rapid, high-resolution insights into cell health, phenotype, and function. This technology is revolutionising biotechnology, from streamlining manufacturing to accelerating drug discovery and development.

·         Label-free: Celledonia® harnesses the power of dielectric spectroscopy and microelectronics to provide intrinsic, label-free cell analysis at the press of a button, enabling faster, more reliable decisions across research, development, and manufacturing and unveiling a new dimension of cellular understanding.

·         Uniquely scalable: AuraCyt® is the only truly scalable technology that can measure cellular physiology based on real-time intrinsic single-cell properties.

By providing technology that accelerates discovery, development and scale-up in areas including advanced therapies, cell line development, immunotherapies, differentiation of competent cells and biologics, the Cytomosmission is to redefine how we understand and control living cells, collaborating with our strategic partners to integrate AuraCyt® and Celledonia® seamlessly into existing workflows.

For more information, visit www.cytomos.com.

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