SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m. GMT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor section of the company’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a Bicycle® Drug Conjugate (BDC®) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BDC molecule targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle® Radioconjugates (BRC®) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.


Contacts

Investors:
Matthew DeYoung
Argot Partners
ir@bicycletx.com
212-600-1902

Media:
Jim O’Connell
Weber Shandwick
media@bicycletx.com
312-988-2343

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves