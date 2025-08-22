BGI-Research and Global Partners Unveil Advanced Single-Cell Technology and Launch the “10 Billion Cells Alliance”

On August 21, the State Key Laboratory of Genome and Multi-omics Technologies, led by BGI-Research, collaborated with multiple institutions to unveil a groundbreaking single-cell omics technology named Stereo-cell in Science. This technology represents a transformative advancement in cellular analysis, promising to revolutionize precision medicine, rare disease research, and world’s fundamental understanding of biological systems.

Based on this technology platform, the Laboratory collaborates with 18 institutions to launch the “10 Billion Cells Alliance” (10BC). The alliance, which brings together global scientists to advance the decoding of the fundamental principles of life, will play a critical role in fostering open global collaboration and accelerating the translation of cutting-edge research into tangible public health benefits.

Wang Jian, Chairman and Co-founder of BGI Group, stated, "New technological breakthroughs will lead to new scientific discoveries. We hope to use this technology to serve more people, not only in China but also to make a greater impact internationally."