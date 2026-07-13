Bexorg Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of Bruce Car, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Michael Fenn, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

- Dr. Car brings more than 30 years of drug discovery experience to lead Bexorg's next phase of clinical translation; Dr. Fenn joins Bexorg to lead business development, asset strategy, and corporate development

- Combined leadership team positions Bexorg's platform to characterize human brain pharmacology before first-in-human dosing

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexorg, Inc. , the first precision neurology company, built on an integrated AI and whole-human brain platform, today announced that Bruce Car, Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), and Michael Fenn, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO), strengthening the company's scientific and commercial leadership as it advances its end-to-end platform to discover, select, and translate therapeutic assets across neurodegenerative and other CNS diseases.

Dr. Car joins Bexorg from Biohaven, where he served as CSO and was involved in the company’s collaboration with Bexorg to develop BHV-8100, a novel therapeutic class now in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the first drug whose human brain pharmacology was characterized by Bexorg's platform before first-in-human dosing.

“I have seen firsthand that Bruce is one of the most talented drug discovery leaders in our industry, with an exceptional track record of pairing scientific creativity with disciplined execution,” said Zvonimir Vrselja, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bexorg. “His skills are the perfect complement to our platform and existing team. Together with the recent additions, this newly matured leadership team gives Bexorg a real competitive advantage in the hardest area of drug development, and positions us to lead the next era of CNS drug discovery. It has been my dream to harness this platform to discover medicines that finally turn the corner on neurodegenerative and other CNS diseases; moving patients from a relentless decline in CNS function toward stability, improvement, and durable disease modification.”

“My confidence in the BrainEx platform comes directly from collaborating with the company on development strategy, including clinical endpoint design ahead of Phase 1 initiation for BHV-8100,” said Dr. Car. “Bexorg has built a truly differentiated approach to understanding human brain biology, creating an opportunity to unlock insights that could meaningfully improve how CNS therapies are discovered and developed. After years of pharma industry caution in neuroscience, our team is well-positioned to drive the transformational change this field urgently needs.”

Prior to Biohaven, Dr. Car was CSO at Agios Pharmaceuticals, leading research across oncology and genetically defined diseases. He brings more than 30 years of experience leading drug discovery and translational medicine across the biopharmaceutical industry. Throughout his career, he has helped advance more than 250 drug candidates and contributed to the approval of over 20 drug registrations. During his 25-year tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and its predecessor companies, Dr. Car held leadership positions spanning drug discovery covering all therapeutic areas, drug platforms, including the first head of BMS Translational Medicine team.

Dr. Car received his Veterinary Medicine degree from The University of Melbourne and earned his Ph.D. from Cornell University.

Dr. Fenn joins Bexorg from Iaso Ventures, where he led CNS-focused investments as a venture partner, including backing Neurona Therapeutics ahead of its acquisition by UCB for up to $1.15 billion. He brings over a decade of experience in asset licensing, partnerships, corporate development, and company building across the biopharmaceutical industry as an operator, founder, and investor.

“Bexorg has built something the field has been missing, the ability to see human brain pharmacology before a molecule ever reaches a patient,” said Dr. Fenn. “From a business development and asset strategy standpoint, that changes what is possible: it lets us select, license, and partner CNS programs based on evidence the industry has never before possessed. I am excited to help translate that scientific edge into a pipeline and the partnerships to advance it.”

Dr. Fenn earned his Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Florida.

About Bexorg

Bexorg is a privately held company transforming CNS drug discovery and development with a precision neurology platform built on pharmacologically responsive human brain tissue. Founded by Dr. Zvonimir Vrselja and Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale University, Bexorg maintains whole human brain tissue so drug candidates can be characterized in human CNS biology before they reach patients, and pairs it with AI models trained on the resulting human perturbation data to select and advance programs. BHV-8100, the first therapeutic candidate characterized using Bexorg's platform before first-in-human dosing, is now in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company operates under rigorous legal framework and bioethics standards, guided by an independent board of experts. For more information, visit www.bexorg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

MEDIA

Brendi Bluitt

JPA Health

bbluitt @jpa.com