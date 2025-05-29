Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Acceptance of Abstracts at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

COVINGTON, Ky., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced that two abstracts were accepted at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30, 2025 - June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Details of the abstracts are included below.

Abstract Details:

Title: Effect of BXQ-350, a novel sphingolipid metabolism modulator, on neuronal environments through modulation of gene pathways



Abstract Number: e24058



Author: Michael Gazda, Tariq Arshad, Jim Beach, Nikhil Wilkins, Adam Creighbaum, Timothy Stephens



Session Title: Publication Only: Symptom Science and Palliative Care

Title: A phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BXQ-350, a novel sphingolipid metabolism modulator, in pediatric diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and diffuse midline glioma



Abstract Number: e14044



Author: Tariq Arshad, Michael Gazda, Jim Beach, Kathleen Dorris, Margot Lazow, Trent Hummel, Richard Curry III, Adam Creighbaum



Session Title: Publication Only: Central Nervous System Tumors

The full abstracts are currently available in the ASCO digital program.

About BXQ-350



Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals



Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion has generated data in multiple classes of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas, and pediatric brain tumors. The Company has completed enrollment in the open label portion of its Phase 1b/2 study evaluating BXQ-350 in combination with the standard of care. The Company has also completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of CIPN.

