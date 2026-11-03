Beta Bionics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that management will participate at upcoming investor conferences:

Members of the Company’s management team will present at the Wolfe Research 8 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 12:40pm Eastern Time.

Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 12:40pm Eastern Time. Members of the Company’s management team will present at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 8:40am Eastern Time.

Members of the Company’s management team will attend the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in London and host in-person meetings on Wednesday, November 18 and Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Members of the Company’s management team will present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live. The link to the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors—Events & Presentations” section at https://investors.betabionics.com, and will be archived there for future replay following the events.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. Beta Bionics’ proprietary insulin dosing algorithm is the first FDA-cleared algorithm that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

Investor Relations:

Blake Beber

Head of Investor Relations

ir@betabionics.com

Media and Public Relations:

Felicia Sanborn

Vice President of Marketing

media@betabionics.com

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.