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Press Releases

Belite Bio to Host Virtual Commercial Day on September 2, 2026

August 24, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio®” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a Virtual Commercial Day on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET.

Belite Bio’s management team will be joined by leading experts in ophthalmology and people living with Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1), and will provide an overview of STGD1, the unmet need of people living with the disease, and the current treatment landscape. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s prelaunch preparedness strategies and the potential commercial opportunity for tinlarebant in STGD1, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In August 2026, the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review designation of the New Drug Application for tinlarebant for the treatment of STGD1. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of February 12, 2027.

Webcast Information
Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/785241581

Webcast Link Instructions
A webcast of the event can be accessed and a replay will be archived under "Events" in the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1, which met its primary endpoint, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1 and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
ir@belitebio.com


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