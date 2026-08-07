Battelle Highlights National Security-Focused Biotechnology Capabilities During NSCEB Ohio Visit

Commission members explored work across biosecurity, supply chain resilience, advanced biomanufacturing and biotechnology innovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle recently welcomed members of the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) to its Columbus headquarters as part of the NSCEB’s national roadshow providing an inside look at biotechnology research, biosecurity capabilities and partnerships advancing U.S. competitiveness, supply chain resilience and national security.

The visit brought together Commission members, congressional staff, biotechnology leaders, government partners, academic researchers and industry stakeholders from across Ohio to examine how biotechnology can strengthen national security, secure critical supply chains and enhance America's competitiveness. Participants discussed the policies, partnerships and investments needed to translate scientific discoveries into scalable national capabilities.

The day began at Battelle with a panel discussion exploring Ohio's rapidly growing biotechnology ecosystem and the partnerships driving innovation, commercialization, workforce development and national security applications across the state. Moderated by Eddie Pauline, president and CEO of Ohio Life Sciences, the panel featured Tyler Allchin, managing director of healthcare and life sciences at JobsOhio; Dennis Durbin, president of the Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital; Nancy Kelley-Loughnane, biotechnology lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL); and Wendy Goodson, leader of Battelle's Operational Biotechnologies Division.

Commission members and guests then participated in a Battelle biotechnology research showcase featuring technical discussions and laboratory tours focused on biosecurity and emerging biological threats, retro biosynthesis, advanced energetics, supply chain vulnerabilities, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and the role of national laboratories and biotechnology research centers in strengthening U.S. innovation capacity. Battelle experts demonstrated how these capabilities help move biotechnology from discovery to deployment while supporting national preparedness, manufacturing resilience and bioeconomic growth.

"Across the country, we're seeing remarkable innovation in biotechnology, and we are hearing a consistent message about the importance of strengthening domestic capabilities, developing talent, and accelerating the transition of scientific breakthroughs into real-world impact,” said Alina Meltaus, Chief of Staff, NSCEB. “Ohio’s biotechnology ecosystem reflects the kind of public-private collaboration among industry, government, academia, and research organizations that will be critical to maintaining U.S. competitiveness and strengthening our national security."

"The future of biotechnology will be shaped by organizations and partnerships that can move innovation from the laboratory into real-world impact," said Greg Kimmel, vice president and general manager of Battelle's Health business. "We're honored to have hosted NSCEB and share how Battelle and our Ohio partners are strengthening America's biotechnology sector through research, biosecurity, workforce development and technologies that support national resilience. These conversations are critical to ensuring the United States remains a global leader in biotechnology and the opportunities it creates."

The NSCEB's District Spotlight series brings commissioners and staff to biotechnology hubs to hear directly from regional leaders about the unique strengths and opportunities across the country as the Commission continues its work to make recommendations for Congress regarding biotechnology, supply chains and national security.

Following its session at Battelle, NSCEB and guests continued discussions with visits at Andelyn Biosciences and the Ohio Life Science Training Center, gaining further insight into the region's growing capabilities in biomanufacturing and workforce development.

About the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology

The NSCEB is a federal commission examining how emerging biotechnology intersects with national security, supply chains and U.S. competitiveness. Its "Biotech Across America" District Spotlight series brings commissioners and staff to biotechnology hubs nationwide to hear directly from regional stakeholders and inform the Commission's ongoing recommendations to Congress.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org.