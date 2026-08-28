Battelle Advances Biothreat Detection with Novel Spray-Based Technology Developed for Defense Applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle scientists are advancing a breakthrough approach to biothreat detection that could transform how hazardous biological agents are identified across military, healthcare and food safety environments.

Originally developed in response to a U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) need, the technology uses a specially engineered liquid that can be sprayed onto surfaces and visibly changes color in the presence of targeted biological threats—delivering immediate, easy-to-interpret results without complex equipment.

“Our work began with biothreat characterization, particularly around biowarfare agents, but it has expanded into sensor development focused on how to detect these threats quickly and reliably,” said David Glasbrenner, a senior molecular geneticist in Battelle’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Energetics (CBRNE) group. “By applying a liquid spray to a surface, users can see a color change with the naked eye if a threat is present. That simplicity is what makes the approach so powerful.”

Unlike other surface detection systems that only signal the broad presence of general contamination, Battelle’s technology can be tailored to identify specific biological agents. The detection capability is driven by a proprietary formulation which binds to targeted threats and subsequently produce a visual signal, enabling precise identification.

The detection capability is driven by a proprietary formulation in which proteins bond to targeted threats and subsequently produce a visual signal, enabling precise identification.

“There are technologies that can tell you something is there, but not what it is,” Glasbrenner said. “What makes this different is that a client can tell us which agent they care about, and we can build the tool to detect that exact threat or multiple threats simultaneously.”

The system leverages commercially available spray hardware, allowing Battelle to focus innovation on the chemistry of the detection liquid itself. That strategy supports scalability and future commercialization efforts.

Currently developed for military use, the technology has broader potential applications, including hospital infection control and food safety monitoring. Battelle is investing internal research and development (IR&D) funds to expand detection capabilities to pathogens with commercial impact.

“This is a classic Battelle story,” Glasbrenner added. “A client came to us with a challenging problem, and we developed a solution that not only meets that need but can extend far beyond it.”

Battelle recently showcased the technology at Scout 26 at Camp Dawson, engaging with potential end users across the U.S. military, including representatives from the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy and National Guard. Feedback from the event highlighted the importance of adaptability in field applications.

“Every warfighter has different needs—whether it’s lighting, ruggedness, size or spray coverage,” Glasbrenner said. “Events like Scout 26 are critical for ensuring we’re building a solution that works across diverse operational environments.”

With continued development, Battelle aims to transition the technology from defense-driven innovation to widespread commercial use, helping organizations detect and respond to biological threats with speed and confidence.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org.