Baird Medical to Attend Microcap Conference at Borgata Hotel

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), a leader in microwave ablation technology (MWA), announced today that it will participate in the highly anticipated Microcap Conference, set to take place at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from January 28 to January 30, 2025.

Baird Medical specializes in the design and development of cutting-edge needles and apparatus for microwave ablation of thyroid nodules. This minimally invasive treatment is an alternative to traditional open neck surgery and offers significant benefits for patients worldwide. With a dominant market presence in China and FDA 510(k) clearance achieved in November 2023, Baird Medical is poised for continued growth and expansion in the global healthcare landscape.

“We are excited to connect with investors and industry peers at the Microcap Conference,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. “Our recent FDA clearance represents a pivotal milestone, enabling us to bring our innovative solutions to patients in the United States while leveraging our expertise as a market leader in China. This event provides an excellent platform to showcase our achievements and share our vision for the future of minimally invasive treatment technologies.”

The Microcap Conference is an annual gathering of microcap company executives, institutional investors, and thought leaders. It offers a dynamic forum for networking, presentations, and discussions about emerging investment opportunities. Baird Medical’s leadership team will deliver presentations and engage in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the week.

Attendees and interested parties are encouraged to visit Baird Medical’s booth or schedule a meeting by contacting maxm@bairdmed.com.

For additional information about Baird Medical and its innovative microwave ablation technology, please visit https://bairdmed.com/.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or Baird Medical’s future financial or operational performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. Risks and uncertainties may emerge over time, and it is not possible to anticipate all potential factors that could affect Baird Medical’s business and financial performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not achieve its expansion goals in the United States, China, or other markets; (2) changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions that impact Baird Medical’s operations; (3) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from ongoing business initiatives or strategic transactions; (4) regulatory developments and compliance with applicable laws; (5) risks related to the development, commercialization, and market acceptance of Baird Medical’s products; and (6) other risks and uncertainties detailed in Baird Medical’s filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Baird Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

