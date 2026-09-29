Azurity Pharmaceuticals Showcases Growth and Commercial Momentum ahead of CPHI Milan 2026

Recent approvals and international expansion underscore the company's evolution as a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on reimagining medicine for real-world patient needs

Woburn, MA, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company, today highlighted continued momentum across its global business including a commercial presence in more than 50 countries and a diversified portfolio of medicines across 11 therapeutic areas. Building on a series of recent regulatory approvals, strategic partnerships, and portfolio investments, Azurity continues to accelerate access to medicines designed for the realities of everyday life.

The update comes as pharmaceutical leaders prepare to gather for CPHI Milan, taking place October 6-8, 2026, where Azurity executives will share perspectives on the future of pharmaceutical innovation, commercialization, and supply chain collaboration.

“Azurity was built on the belief that medicine should work in the realities of everyday life,” said Ronald Scarboro, Chief Executive Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals. “What began as a mission to address unmet patient needs has grown into a global enterprise built to reimagine medicine for the real world. Our momentum reflects the power of an operating model designed to recognize opportunities others may have overlooked and turned them into meaningful solutions for patients around the world.”

Recent regulatory milestones, portfolio investments, and commercialization activities have expanded Azurity's capabilities across development, commercialization, and international market access. New additions to the portfolio, including Contrave® and Mysimba®, reflect the company's disciplined approach to identifying high-potential assets and creating new opportunities to deliver value for patients, providers, and healthcare systems.

The 2025 acquisition of Covis Pharma marked another important milestone, expanding Azurity's presence to more than 50 markets worldwide and enhancing its ability to bring differentiated medicines to patients around the world.

Azurity’s operating model brings together business development, formulation development, regulatory expertise, commercial execution, and lifecycle management. This integrated approach enables the company to identify opportunities, develop differentiated products, and support their availability across a range of conditions, dosage forms, care settings and markets.

“Combining local market insight with global scale is increasingly important as healthcare systems evolve,” said Ronald van der Rol, Chief Commercial Officer, Europe and International, Azurity Pharmaceuticals. “Across Europe and other international markets, we see opportunities to bring proven therapies to more patients, build meaningful local partnerships, and create sustainable value. Our model gives us scale, expertise, and flexibility to pursue those opportunities while responding to distinct needs of individual markets.”

Azurity executives will take the stage at CPHI Milan to address key challenges in medicine design and global supply, with three speaking engagements on the official program:

Ronald Scarboro, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation on how patient needs and real-world use can inform medicine design on October 6, from 11:00–11:30 a.m., at Packaging & Device Innovation, Hall 11, 11A49.

Gyan Singh, Senior Vice President of Operations, will join a panel discussion, bringing an operations perspective on supply chain integrity, strategic partnerships, and the reliable delivery of medicines to patients on October 7, from 4:15–5:00 p.m., at Supply & Formulation Excellence, Hall 2, Room 2A132.

Hardik Shah, Vice President of CMC Product Development, will join a roundtable titled “Accelerating Early Clinical Development” at NH Hotel Milano Fiera on October 7, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

All times are local to Milan.

Visit Azurity at Integrated Pharma, Hall 7, Stand 7B129, to learn more about the company’s portfolio, international operations, and approach to pharmaceutical development and commercialization. To connect during CPHI Milan, schedule a meeting with the Azurity team.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held global pharmaceutical company dedicated to redefining medicine for the real world. Azurity’s first-in-class enterprise model challenges the status quo by rethinking how therapies are designed, delivered, and accessed. With more than 70 medicines across 11 therapeutic areas, Azurity’s mission is fueled by a growing portfolio that reaches millions of people in more than 50 countries. Learn more at www.azurity.com and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: media@azurity.com

©2026 Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights Reserved. This press release may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: Media Relations Azurity Pharmaceuticals media@azurity.com