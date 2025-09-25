Aytu BioPharma to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Conferences

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences:

MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Location: New York City

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3142/53024

Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Location: Virtual

Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/K8vDlaelmAd

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout both events. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at aytu@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a line of legacy products, including Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

