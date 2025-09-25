SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aytu BioPharma to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Conferences

September 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences:

MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Location: New York City
Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3142/53024

Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Location: Virtual
Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/K8vDlaelmAd

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout both events. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at aytu@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a line of legacy products, including Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Colorado Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Pii, A JABIL COMPANY
Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing
September 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Cityscape image of Vienna with the Vienna State Opera during sunset.
Obesity
EASD 2025: Orforglipron in Focus, the Case for Cardiovascular Benefits, More
September 15, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac