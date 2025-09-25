Aytu BioPharma to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Conferences

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences:
MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference
Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Location: New York City
Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3142/53024
Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Location: Virtual
Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/K8vDlaelmAd
Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout both events. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at aytu@lythampartners.com.
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a line of legacy products, including Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.
