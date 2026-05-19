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Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference on May 28, 2026

May 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/8p9EoXv752z. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event. It will also be accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026invreg/.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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