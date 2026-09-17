Ayble Health Raises $16M Series A to Expand the Nation’s Most Clinically Validated Virtual Digestive Health Clinic

Led by Neon, the oversubscribed-round accelerates expansion into AI precision digestive healthcare and autoimmune health, driven by rapid scaling across national health plans, jumbo employers and major benefit platforms.

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayble Health, the nation's leading AI-enabled virtual multidisciplinary GI clinic, today announced the close of a $16 million oversubscribed Series A round led by Neon, with participation from Unum Ventures, Upfront Ventures, M13, Cleveland Clinic Ventures, DigiTx, Accomplice and several individual strategic investors. The round brings Ayble's total capital raised to over $27 million.

Undertreated, Underserved, and Enormously Costly



Digestive and autoimmune conditions are among the most common, costly, and under-addressed chronic diseases in the country. GI conditions alone affect more than 70 million Americans and drive $136 billion in annual U.S. healthcare spending, more than the total cost of diabetes or heart disease, while nearly 70% of U.S. counties lack a single practicing gastroenterologist. The two categories are also clinically intertwined: a 2025 study spanning more than 141 million patients found inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) associated with 24 distinct autoimmune comorbidities, underscoring the need for a care model built to treat patients across both conditions.

Meeting this dual burden requires a care model that can adapt to each patient's overlapping conditions rather than treating them in isolation. This new capital will be used to advance Ayble's proprietary AI+clinician precision care model, deepening data-driven personalization for patient engagement, enrollment, and care delivery. Additionally, the company will leverage its proven multidisciplinary model and data infrastructure to expand beyond its core gastrointestinal (GI) footprint into adjacent complex therapeutic areas, starting with autoimmune conditions.

Unprecedented Scale and Enterprise Access





That expansion is underpinned by several years of rapid commercial growth, positioning Ayble to bring its model to an even broader population. Ayble is now in-network with most commercial health plans and covers 80+ million Americans through payer, employer, and health system partnerships. Recently, Ayble was nominated for the Galien Prize, widely regarded as the highest honor in biomedical innovation, often described as the Nobel Prize equivalent for life sciences, biotechnology and digital health.

"I built Ayble because I'm an Inflammatory Bowel Disease patient," said Sam Jactel, Founder and CEO of Ayble Health. "I've lived through the diagnostic delays, the care gaps, and the overall frustration of a system that isn't designed for patients who need ongoing, coordinated care. Many patients are also managing autoimmune conditions, and too often, no one is treating the whole picture. This funding lets us close that gap: deepening our AI precision care capabilities and extending our multidisciplinary model into autoimmune, so patients get one team built for how these conditions actually show up in their lives. The growth we've seen and the partnerships we've built with leading employers, payers and providers demonstrates the need for our work is massive."

A System Under Strain





Beyond the direct cost of care, digestive disease is driving broader strain on the healthcare system. GI conditions are the leading cause of treat-and-release emergency room visits, and patients face average wait times of 40 days for an in-person specialty visit. For employers and payers, the burden is escalating: GI conditions consistently rank as a top-five driver of medical claims and represent one of the fastest-growing cost centers across commercially insured populations; closely following digestive costs are those linked to autoimmune conditions.

"I've been tracking the GI space closely for years, and what Ayble has built is different," said Kimmy Scotti, Founding and Managing Partner at Neon, who previously co-founded 8VC, "Having invested early in top digital health companies, I've seen what it takes to build a category-defining company in healthcare. Ayble has spent years building the clinical evidence before they scaled the business. That earns trust from the full ecosystem: health systems, payers, and most importantly, patients, and it's what makes a durable market leader."

Setting the Gold Standard in Multidisciplinary Digestive Healthcare





Ayble directly addresses this crisis by combining specialized clinical expertise with advanced technology. Its integrated, multidisciplinary care model pairs GI-trained providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, clinical pharmacists, health coaches, and care coordinators with proprietary technology powered by one of the largest GI datasets in the world. An independent analysis from the Peterson Health Technology Institute recognized Ayble's clinical team as the broadest in the GI category.

Ayble's care model is grounded in unmatched clinical rigor, with +16 peer-reviewed clinical studies across every major GI population – more than any other virtual digestive health company. Conducted in collaboration with leading academic researchers at the Rome Foundation, University of Washington, Cleveland Clinic, Northwestern Medicine and Sutter Health, this research validates Ayble's ability to drive transformative clinical outcomes at scale. Across its book of business, Ayble achieves an average 47% improvement in GI symptoms for patients, typically within four weeks and sustained for at least a year. For enterprise partners, this clinically-validated care translates directly to reduced high-cost utilization, delivering a minimum 3:1 return on investment.

With this funding, Ayble will extend its clinically validated model, built on years of rigorous evidence, to millions more patients managing GI and autoimmune disease, at a moment when access to specialty care has never been harder to find. To learn more, please visit www.ayblehealth.com.

About Neon:





Neon is an early-growth stage venture capital firm investing best-in-class entrepreneurs innovating at the intersection of healthcare and consumer to envision a better future and change outcomes for American patients.

About Ayble Health





Ayble Health is the country's most clinically-validated virtual clinic for chronic digestive and autoimmune conditions. Nominated for the 2026 Galien Prize and named to TIME's 2024 Best Solutions for GI list, Ayble's award-winning care model offers unlimited access to a specialized, multidisciplinary care team, a suite of AI-powered precision tools, and curated wellness support, all designed to drive sustainable symptom improvement for patients across the entire acuity spectrum. Ayble is backed by 16 peer-reviewed publications and independently evaluated by the Peterson Health Technology Institute and the Validation Institute. Ayble works with leading employers, health insurance plans, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic digestive diseases. Visit www.ayblehealth.com to learn more.

CONTACT: press@ayblehealth.com

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SOURCE Ayble Health, Inc.