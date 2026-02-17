SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Axogen, Inc. to Participate in Multiple Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Participation: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Presentation Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 3:25 PM ET
Webcast Link: Raymond James/Axogen Presentation

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Fireside Chat Monday, March 9, 2026, 1:00 PM ET
Webcast Link: Leerink/Axogen Fireside Chat

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Fireside Chat Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 12:30 PM ET
Webcast Link: Citizens/Axogen Fireside Chat

Webcast events can be accessed live through the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be archived for 90 days and available on the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen

Axogen (Nasdaq: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™.​

Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com


Florida Events
