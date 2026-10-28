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Axogen, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

October 28, 2026 | 
19 min read

Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance to at Least 29% Growth or $290 million

ALACHUA and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today reported financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Revenue was $75.8 million, an increase of 26.2% compared to $60.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Gross margin was 74.8% compared to 76.6% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted net income was $13.1 million, or $0.21 per share, as compared to $6.1 million, or $0.12 per share for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13.4 million, compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments as of September 30, 2026 was $350.1 million, as compared to $113.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $236.7 million.

“We are delighted with our third-quarter and year-to-date revenue performance and the progress we continue to make across each of Axogen’s strategic plan priorities,” said Michael Dale, President and CEO of Axogen, Inc. “Our strong growth across all markets, continues to validate our market development strategies and the strength of our commercial execution. We remain well positioned to achieve our 2026 revenue guidance and longer-term strategic objectives.”

Summary of Business Highlights

  • Year-to-date revenue growth through the third quarter of 2026 was broad-based across Extremities, Oral Maxillofacial & Head and Neck, and Breast, driven by 20% plus year-over-year account productivity, expanding sales force coverage, and improving commercial insurance coverage and payment.
     
  • Received positive coverage decisions from Elevance and Aetna; commercial payer coverage for Avance is now approximately 96% of covered lives in the United States.
     
  • We closed an upsized public offering with the sale of 5,646,500 shares of common stock and receipt of $225 million of net proceeds. $200 million of the net proceeds were used to fund the BioCircuit acquisition and $1.9 million were used to fund transaction related expenses, with the remaining funds available for general corporate purposes.
     
  • On October 1, 2026, we completed the acquisition of BioCircuit Technologies, Inc. (“BioCircuit”), a privately held medical device company and developer of NerveTape®.
     
  • Based on positive clinical study outcomes, we have made the decision to initiate Prostate market development beginning in 2027. Axogen management will host a prostate specific investment-community conference call and webcast on November 9, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may dial toll-free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. A live webcast, an archived replay, and presentation slides from the event will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com.

2026 Financial Guidance

For 2026, we expect full-year revenue of at least $290 million, representing growth of at least 29%, including at least $7 million revenue from the BioCircuit acquisition. Excluding BioCircuit, we expect organic revenue to be at least $283 million, representing growth of at least 26%. We continue to expect gross margin to be at least 73%, and positive free cash flow for the full-year.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may do so by dialing toll free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com under Investors.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix®, and NerveTape®.

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and accompanying earnings call contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements under the heading “2026 Financial Guidance” and statements regarding our ability to successfully integrate BioCircuit and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, our business model optimization plans; market development strategies and objectives; our strategic investments, including the expected benefits and opportunities of such investments; our expectations around the potential positive impact on our business of expanded coverage and reimbursement for peripheral nerve injuries using synthetic conduits or allografts; our ability to sustain growth, operate profitably, generate positive cash flows, and fund our market development initiatives. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “objectives,” “targets,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and challenges associated with integrating BioCircuit and the realization of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, disruptions from global supply chain issues, inflation, hospital staffing challenges, product development timelines, regulatory processes, financial performance, surgeon adoption rates, market awareness of our products, the estimated total addressable market, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, which further excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, BioCircuit transaction and integration costs, and the loss on extinguishment of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share - diluted which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, BioCircuit transaction and integration costs, and the loss on extinguishment of debt from Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share - diluted. Additionally, we use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow which consists of net cash provided by operating activities, less expenditures for property and equipment, and intangible assets.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (ii) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.


Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com



Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    
September 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
Assets  
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$       328,888  $         35,548 
Restricted cash               2,000                 4,000 
Investments             19,180                 5,980 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $770 and $948, respectively             34,008               26,169 
Inventory             49,063               42,373 
Prepaid expenses and other assets               4,953                 6,352 
Total current assets           438,092             120,422 
Property and equipment, net             81,946               81,783 
Operating lease right-of-use assets             13,394               12,732 
Intangible assets, net               7,910                 6,750 
Other assets, net               8,997                       — 
Total assets$       550,339  $       221,687 
   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$         34,626  $         21,184 
Current maturities of long-term lease obligations               1,830                 2,372 
Total current liabilities             36,456               23,556 
   
Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees                     —               48,387 
Long-term lease obligations             17,639               16,870 
Debt derivative liabilities                     —                 3,886 
Other long-term liabilities                  141                    141 
Total liabilities             54,236               92,840 
   
Shareholders’ equity   
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 59,724,524 and
47,199,797 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		                  597                    472 
Additional paid-in capital           821,235             435,338 
Accumulated deficit         (325,729)          (306,963)
Total shareholders’ equity           496,103             128,847 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$       550,339  $       221,687 


Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    
Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2026		 September 30,
2025
Revenues$           75,834  $           60,082  $         207,022  $         165,304 
Cost of goods sold              19,103                14,089                53,428                42,360 
Gross profit              56,731                45,993              153,594              122,944 
Costs and expenses       
Sales and marketing              30,361                25,680                89,821                70,529 
Research and development                8,950                  7,565                25,056                20,509 
General and administrative              16,465                10,836                42,750                29,983 
Total costs and expenses              55,776                44,081              157,627              121,021 
Income (loss) from operations                    955                  1,912                (4,033)                 1,923 
Other income (expense)       
Investment income                1,431                      319                  2,985                      816 
Interest expense                      (1)               (1,757)                   (696)               (5,984)
Loss on extinguishment of debt                      —                        —              (16,849)                       — 
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities                      —                      209                        —                      531 
Other (expense) income, net                    (51)                       25                    (173)                     167 
Total other income (expense), net                1,379                (1,204)             (14,733)               (4,470)
Net income (loss)$             2,334  $                708  $         (18,766) $           (2,547)
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic      55,158,424        46,494,598        53,437,633        45,905,069 
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted      61,525,789        49,088,436        53,437,633        45,905,069 
        
Net income (loss) per common share — basic$               0.04  $               0.02  $             (0.35) $             (0.06)
Net income (loss) per common share — diluted$               0.04  $               0.01  $             (0.35) $             (0.06)


Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)​
  
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026		 September 30,
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:  
Net loss$          (18,766) $            (2,547)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation                 4,787                   5,027 
Amortization of right-of-use assets                 1,305                      294 
Amortization of intangible assets                    329                      221 
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees                       68                      666 
Provision for bad debts                         4                      358 
Loss on disposal of equipment                       26                         — 
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities                       —                    (531)
Investment gains, net                  (191)                   (238)
Loss on extinguishment of debt               16,849                         — 
Stock-based compensation expense               24,403                 13,501 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable               (7,843)                (7,028)
Inventory               (6,690)                (7,398)
Prepaid expenses and other assets                 1,399                    (619)
Other assets, net               (1,989)                        — 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses               13,359                 (2,985)
Operating lease obligations               (1,724)                   (833)
Cash paid for interest portion of financing lease obligations                       (4)                        (3)
Other long-term liabilities                       —                    (111)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities               25,322                 (2,226)
  
Cash flows from investing activities:  
Purchase of property and equipment               (5,074)                (2,498)
Purchase of investments             (27,209)              (13,723)
Proceeds from sale of investments               14,200                   8,000 
Purchases of equity investments held at cost               (7,008)                        — 
Cash payments for intangible assets               (1,306)                (1,138)
Net cash used in investing activities$          (26,397) $            (9,359)
    
(CONTINUED...)
Cash flows from financing activities:  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock$         359,622  $                   — 
Payment of stock issuance costs               (1,341)                        — 
Repayment of long-term debt             (48,585)                        — 
Fees paid to lender related to debt extinguishment             (20,498)                        — 
Fees paid to third parties related to debt extinguishment                  (107)                        — 
Payments of employee tax withholding on vested stock awards               (9,447)                        — 
Cash paid for debt portion of financing lease obligations                     (14)                      (11)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP stock purchases               12,785                   5,944 
Net cash provided by financing activities             292,415                   5,933 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash             291,340                 (5,652)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period               39,548                 33,554 
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$         330,888  $           27,902 


Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
        
Common Stock Additional Paid-in
Capital		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Total Shareholders'
Equity
Shares Amount   
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026         
Balance at June 30, 2026      53,656,293 $                 537 $         583,783  $       (328,063) $         256,257 
Net income                      —                        —                        —                   2,334                   2,334 
Issuance of common shares        5,646,500                        57              224,972                         —               225,029 
Stock-based compensation                      —                        —                  8,794                         —                   8,794 
Issuance of restricted and performance stock units, net of shares withheld for withholding taxes                9,507                        —                   (174)                        —                    (174)
Exercise of stock options            412,224                          3                  3,860                         —                   3,863 
Balance at September 30, 2026      59,724,524 $                 597 $         821,235  $       (325,729) $         496,103 
    
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026    
Balance at December 31, 2025      47,199,797 $                 472 $         435,338  $       (306,963) $         128,847 
Net loss                      —                        —                        —               (18,766)              (18,766)
Issuance of common shares      10,246,500                     103              358,178                         —               358,281 
Stock-based compensation                      —                        —                24,403                         —                 24,403 
Issuance of restricted and performance stock units, net of shares withheld for withholding taxes        1,130,195                        11                (9,458)                        —                 (9,447)
Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP        1,148,032                        11                12,774                         —                 12,785 
Balance at September 30, 2026      59,724,524 $                 597 $         821,235  $       (325,729) $         496,103 
          
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025         
Balance at June 30, 2025      45,765,290 $                 457 $         406,334  $       (294,515) $         112,276 
Net income                      —                        —                        —                      708                      708 
Stock-based compensation                      —                        —                  5,424                         —                   5,424 
Issuance of restricted and performance stock units              81,925                          1                        (1)                        —                         — 
Exercise of stock options            270,068                          3                  2,394                         —                   2,397 
Balance at September 30, 2025      46,117,283 $                 461 $         414,151  $       (293,807) $         120,805 
          
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025         
Balance at December 31, 2024      44,148,836 $                 441 $         394,726  $       (291,260) $         103,907 
Net loss                      —                        —                        —                 (2,547)                (2,547)
Stock-based compensation                      —                        —                13,501                         —                 13,501 
Issuance of restricted and performance stock units        1,301,062                        13                      (13)                        —                         — 
Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP            667,385                          7                  5,937                         —                   5,944 
Balance at September 30, 2025      46,117,283 $                 461 $         414,151  $       (293,807) $         120,805 




Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​
    
EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDAThree Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2026		 September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2026		 September 30,
2025
Net income (loss)$        2,334 $            708 $    (18,766) $      (2,547)
Depreciation and amortization expense            1,694             1,730             5,116             5,248
Investment income          (1,431)              (319)           (2,985)              (816)
Income tax expense (benefit)                 32                (62)                220                    4
Interest expense                   1             1,757                696             5,984
EBITDA - non-GAAP            2,630             3,814         (15,719)             7,873
EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 3.5%  6.3%  (7.6)%  4.8%
        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense            8,794             5,424          24,403          13,501
BioCircuit transaction and integration costs            1,969                  —             1,969                  —
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 —                  —          16,849                  —
Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP$      13,393 $        9,238 $      27,502 $      21,374
Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 17.7  15.4%  13.3%  12.9%



Adjusted Net IncomeThree Months Ended September 30, 2026
 GAAP
Results		 Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense		 BioCircuit
Transaction
and
Integration
Costs		 Adjusted
Results
    
Revenues$        75,834  $                  —  $                   —  $      75,834 
Cost of goods sold           19,103                   (695)                       —            18,408 
Gross profit           56,731                     695                        —            57,426 
Costs and expenses       
Sales and marketing           30,361                (2,176)                       —            28,185 
Research and development              8,950                (1,826)                       —              7,124 
General and administrative           16,465                (4,097)               (1,969)           10,399 
Total costs and expenses           55,776                (8,099)               (1,969)           45,708 
Income from operations                 955                  8,794                  1,969            11,718 
Other income (expense)       
Investment income              1,431                       —                        —              1,431 
Interest expense                    (1)                      —                        —                    (1)
Other expense, net                 (51)                      —                        —                  (51)
Total other income, net              1,379                       —                        —              1,379 
Net income$          2,334  $            8,794  $             1,969  $      13,097 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted    61,525,789        61,525,789        61,525,789   61,525,789 
Net income per common share - diluted$             0.04  $               0.14  $               0.03  $           0.21 




Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​
  
Adjusted Net IncomeThree Months Ended September 30, 2025
 GAAP
Results		 Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense		 Adjusted
Results
   
Revenues$        60,082  $                  —  $      60,082 
Cost of goods sold           14,089                   (706)           13,383 
Gross profit           45,993                     706            46,699 
Costs and expenses     
Sales and marketing           25,680                (1,524)           24,156 
Research and development              7,565                (1,047)             6,518 
General and administrative           10,836                (2,147)             8,689 
Total costs and expenses           44,081                (4,718)           39,363 
Income from operations              1,912                  5,424              7,336 
Other income (expense)     
Investment income                 319                       —                 319 
Interest expense            (1,757)                      —            (1,757)
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities                 209                       —                 209 
Other income, net                   25                       —                    25 
Total other expense, net            (1,204)                      —            (1,204)
Net income$              708  $            5,424  $         6,132 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted    49,088,436        49,088,436   49,088,436 
Net income per common share - diluted$             0.01  $               0.11  $           0.12 




Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​
  
Adjusted Net IncomeNine Months Ended September 30, 2026
 GAAP Results Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense		 BioCircuit
Transaction
and
Integration
Costs		 Loss on
Extinguishment
of Debt		 Dilutive
Shares
Impact(1)		 Adjusted Results
      
Revenues$     207,022  $                  —  $                  —  $                     —   $    207,022 
Cost of goods sold           53,428                (2,824)                      —                          —             50,604 
Gross profit         153,594                  2,824                       —                          —           156,418 
Costs and expenses           
Sales and marketing           89,821                (5,737)                      —                          —             84,084 
Research and development           25,056                (5,040)                      —                          —             20,016 
General and administrative           42,750              (10,802)              (1,969)                         —             29,979 
Total costs and expenses         157,627              (21,579)              (1,969)                         —           134,079 
(Loss) income from operations           (4,033)              24,403                 1,969                          —             22,339 
Other income (expense)           
Investment income             2,985                       —                       —                          —               2,985 
Interest expense              (696)                      —                       —                          —                (696)
Loss on extinguishment of debt         (16,849)                      —                       —                  16,849                     — 
Other expense, net              (173)                      —                       —                          —                (173)
Total other (expense) income, net         (14,733)                      —                       —                  16,849               2,116 
Net (loss) income$      (18,766) $          24,403  $            1,969  $             16,849   $      24,455 
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   53,437,633        53,437,633       53,437,633           53,437,633    6,097,037   59,534,670 
Net (loss) income per common share - diluted$          (0.35) $               0.46  $              0.04  $                  0.32 $       (0.04) $           0.41 


(1)Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.


Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​
  
Adjusted Net IncomeNine Months Ended September 30, 2025
 GAAP
Results		 Non-cash
Stock-based
Compensation
Expense		 Dilutive
Shares
Impact(1)		 Adjusted
Results
    
Revenues$      165,304  $                    —    $      165,304 
Cost of goods sold           42,360                 (1,406)              40,954 
Gross profit         122,944                   1,406             124,350 
Costs and expenses       
Sales and marketing           70,529                 (3,422)              67,107 
Research and development           20,509                 (2,796)              17,713 
General and administrative           29,983                 (5,877)              24,106 
Total costs and expenses         121,021               (12,095)            108,926 
Income from operations              1,923                 13,501               15,424 
Other income (expense)       
Investment income                 816                         —                     816 
Interest expense            (5,984)                        —                (5,984)
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities                 531                         —                     531 
Other income, net                 167                         —                     167 
Total other expense, net            (4,470)                        —                (4,470)
Net (loss) income$        (2,547) $            13,501    $        10,954 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted    45,905,069         45,905,069        3,068,714      48,973,783 
Net (loss) income per common share - diluted$           (0.06) $                0.29  $           (0.01) $             0.22 


(1)Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.



Free Cash FlowNine Months Ended
 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$                          25,322  $                          (2,226)
Purchase of property and equipment                              (5,074)                               (2,498)
Cash payments for intangible assets                              (1,306)                               (1,138)
Free cash flow$                          18,942  $                          (5,862)



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