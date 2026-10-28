Axogen, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance to at Least 29% Growth or $290 million

ALACHUA and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today reported financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $75.8 million, an increase of 26.2% compared to $60.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross margin was 74.8% compared to 76.6% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income was $13.1 million, or $0.21 per share, as compared to $6.1 million, or $0.12 per share for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.4 million, compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments as of September 30, 2026 was $350.1 million, as compared to $113.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $236.7 million.

“We are delighted with our third-quarter and year-to-date revenue performance and the progress we continue to make across each of Axogen’s strategic plan priorities,” said Michael Dale, President and CEO of Axogen, Inc. “Our strong growth across all markets, continues to validate our market development strategies and the strength of our commercial execution. We remain well positioned to achieve our 2026 revenue guidance and longer-term strategic objectives.”

Summary of Business Highlights

Year-to-date revenue growth through the third quarter of 2026 was broad-based across Extremities, Oral Maxillofacial & Head and Neck, and Breast, driven by 20% plus year-over-year account productivity, expanding sales force coverage, and improving commercial insurance coverage and payment.



Received positive coverage decisions from Elevance and Aetna; commercial payer coverage for Avance is now approximately 96% of covered lives in the United States.



We closed an upsized public offering with the sale of 5,646,500 shares of common stock and receipt of $225 million of net proceeds. $200 million of the net proceeds were used to fund the BioCircuit acquisition and $1.9 million were used to fund transaction related expenses, with the remaining funds available for general corporate purposes.



On October 1, 2026, we completed the acquisition of BioCircuit Technologies, Inc. (“BioCircuit”), a privately held medical device company and developer of NerveTape ® .



. Based on positive clinical study outcomes, we have made the decision to initiate Prostate market development beginning in 2027. Axogen management will host a prostate specific investment-community conference call and webcast on November 9, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may dial toll-free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. A live webcast, an archived replay, and presentation slides from the event will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com.

2026 Financial Guidance

For 2026, we expect full-year revenue of at least $290 million, representing growth of at least 29%, including at least $7 million revenue from the BioCircuit acquisition. Excluding BioCircuit, we expect organic revenue to be at least $283 million, representing growth of at least 26%. We continue to expect gross margin to be at least 73%, and positive free cash flow for the full-year.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may do so by dialing toll free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com under Investors.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix®, and NerveTape® .

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and accompanying earnings call contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements under the heading “2026 Financial Guidance” and statements regarding our ability to successfully integrate BioCircuit and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, our business model optimization plans; market development strategies and objectives; our strategic investments, including the expected benefits and opportunities of such investments; our expectations around the potential positive impact on our business of expanded coverage and reimbursement for peripheral nerve injuries using synthetic conduits or allografts; our ability to sustain growth, operate profitably, generate positive cash flows, and fund our market development initiatives. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “objectives,” “targets,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and challenges associated with integrating BioCircuit and the realization of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, disruptions from global supply chain issues, inflation, hospital staffing challenges, product development timelines, regulatory processes, financial performance, surgeon adoption rates, market awareness of our products, the estimated total addressable market, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, which further excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, BioCircuit transaction and integration costs, and the loss on extinguishment of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share - diluted which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, BioCircuit transaction and integration costs, and the loss on extinguishment of debt from Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share - diluted. Additionally, we use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow which consists of net cash provided by operating activities, less expenditures for property and equipment, and intangible assets.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (ii) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.



Contact:

Axogen, Inc.

InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com











Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) ​ September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets ​ Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,888 $ 35,548 Restricted cash 2,000 4,000 Investments 19,180 5,980 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $770 and $948, respectively 34,008 26,169 Inventory 49,063 42,373 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,953 6,352 Total current assets 438,092 120,422 Property and equipment, net 81,946 81,783 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,394 12,732 Intangible assets, net 7,910 6,750 Other assets, net 8,997 — Total assets $ 550,339 $ 221,687 ​ Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 34,626 $ 21,184 Current maturities of long-term lease obligations 1,830 2,372 Total current liabilities 36,456 23,556 ​ Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees — 48,387 Long-term lease obligations 17,639 16,870 Debt derivative liabilities — 3,886 Other long-term liabilities 141 141 Total liabilities 54,236 92,840 ​ Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 59,724,524 and

47,199,797 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 597 472 Additional paid-in capital 821,235 435,338 Accumulated deficit (325,729 ) (306,963 ) Total shareholders’ equity 496,103 128,847 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 550,339 $ 221,687





Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​ ​ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ​ September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Revenues $ 75,834 $ 60,082 $ 207,022 $ 165,304 Cost of goods sold 19,103 14,089 53,428 42,360 Gross profit 56,731 45,993 153,594 122,944 Costs and expenses Sales and marketing 30,361 25,680 89,821 70,529 Research and development 8,950 7,565 25,056 20,509 General and administrative 16,465 10,836 42,750 29,983 Total costs and expenses 55,776 44,081 157,627 121,021 Income (loss) from operations 955 1,912 (4,033 ) 1,923 Other income (expense) Investment income 1,431 319 2,985 816 Interest expense (1 ) (1,757 ) (696 ) (5,984 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (16,849 ) — Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities — 209 — 531 Other (expense) income, net (51 ) 25 (173 ) 167 Total other income (expense), net 1,379 (1,204 ) (14,733 ) (4,470 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,334 $ 708 $ (18,766 ) $ (2,547 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 55,158,424 46,494,598 53,437,633 45,905,069 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 61,525,789 49,088,436 53,437,633 45,905,069 Net income (loss) per common share — basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.06 ) Net income (loss) per common share — diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.06 )





​

Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)​ ​ Nine Months Ended ​ September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Cash flows from operating activities: ​ Net loss $ (18,766 ) $ (2,547 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 4,787 5,027 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,305 294 Amortization of intangible assets 329 221 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees 68 666 Provision for bad debts 4 358 Loss on disposal of equipment 26 — Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities — (531 ) Investment gains, net (191 ) (238 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 16,849 — Stock-based compensation expense 24,403 13,501 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,843 ) (7,028 ) Inventory (6,690 ) (7,398 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,399 (619 ) Other assets, net (1,989 ) — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,359 (2,985 ) Operating lease obligations (1,724 ) (833 ) Cash paid for interest portion of financing lease obligations (4 ) (3 ) Other long-term liabilities — (111 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,322 (2,226 ) ​ ​ Cash flows from investing activities: ​ Purchase of property and equipment (5,074 ) (2,498 ) Purchase of investments (27,209 ) (13,723 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 14,200 8,000 Purchases of equity investments held at cost (7,008 ) — Cash payments for intangible assets (1,306 ) (1,138 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (26,397 ) $ (9,359 ) ​ (CONTINUED...) Cash flows from financing activities: ​ Proceeds from issuance of common stock $ 359,622 $ — Payment of stock issuance costs (1,341 ) — Repayment of long-term debt (48,585 ) — Fees paid to lender related to debt extinguishment (20,498 ) — Fees paid to third parties related to debt extinguishment (107 ) — Payments of employee tax withholding on vested stock awards (9,447 ) — Cash paid for debt portion of financing lease obligations (14 ) (11 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP stock purchases 12,785 5,944 Net cash provided by financing activities 292,415 5,933 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 291,340 (5,652 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 39,548 33,554 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 330,888 $ 27,902





Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amounts)​ ​ Common Stock Additional Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total Shareholders'

Equity ​ Shares Amount Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Balance at June 30, 2026 53,656,293 $ 537 $ 583,783 $ (328,063 ) $ 256,257 Net income — — — 2,334 2,334 Issuance of common shares 5,646,500 57 224,972 — 225,029 Stock-based compensation — — 8,794 — 8,794 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units, net of shares withheld for withholding taxes 9,507 — (174 ) — (174 ) Exercise of stock options 412,224 3 3,860 — 3,863 Balance at September 30, 2026 59,724,524 $ 597 $ 821,235 $ (325,729 ) $ 496,103 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance at December 31, 2025 47,199,797 $ 472 $ 435,338 $ (306,963 ) $ 128,847 Net loss — — — (18,766 ) (18,766 ) Issuance of common shares 10,246,500 103 358,178 — 358,281 Stock-based compensation — — 24,403 — 24,403 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units, net of shares withheld for withholding taxes 1,130,195 11 (9,458 ) — (9,447 ) Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP 1,148,032 11 12,774 — 12,785 Balance at September 30, 2026 59,724,524 $ 597 $ 821,235 $ (325,729 ) $ 496,103 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Balance at June 30, 2025 45,765,290 $ 457 $ 406,334 $ (294,515 ) $ 112,276 Net income — — — 708 708 Stock-based compensation — — 5,424 — 5,424 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 81,925 1 (1 ) — — Exercise of stock options 270,068 3 2,394 — 2,397 Balance at September 30, 2025 46,117,283 $ 461 $ 414,151 $ (293,807 ) $ 120,805 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Balance at December 31, 2024 44,148,836 $ 441 $ 394,726 $ (291,260 ) $ 103,907 Net loss — — — (2,547 ) (2,547 ) Stock-based compensation — — 13,501 — 13,501 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 1,301,062 13 (13 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP 667,385 7 5,937 — 5,944 Balance at September 30, 2025 46,117,283 $ 461 $ 414,151 $ (293,807 ) $ 120,805









Axogen, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​ EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Net income (loss) $ 2,334 $ 708 $ (18,766) $ (2,547) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,694 1,730 5,116 5,248 Investment income (1,431) (319) (2,985) (816) Income tax expense (benefit) 32 (62) 220 4 Interest expense 1 1,757 696 5,984 EBITDA - non-GAAP 2,630 3,814 (15,719) 7,873 EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 3.5% 6.3% (7.6)% 4.8% Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 8,794 5,424 24,403 13,501 BioCircuit transaction and integration costs 1,969 — 1,969 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 16,849 — Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 13,393 $ 9,238 $ 27,502 $ 21,374 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 17.7 15.4% 13.3% 12.9%

​







Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 GAAP

Results Non-cash

Stock-based

Compensation

Expense BioCircuit

Transaction

and

Integration

Costs Adjusted

Results Revenues $ 75,834 $ — $ — $ 75,834 Cost of goods sold 19,103 (695 ) — 18,408 Gross profit 56,731 695 — 57,426 Costs and expenses Sales and marketing 30,361 (2,176 ) — 28,185 Research and development 8,950 (1,826 ) — 7,124 General and administrative 16,465 (4,097 ) (1,969 ) 10,399 Total costs and expenses 55,776 (8,099 ) (1,969 ) 45,708 Income from operations 955 8,794 1,969 11,718 Other income (expense) Investment income 1,431 — — 1,431 Interest expense (1 ) — — (1 ) Other expense, net (51 ) — — (51 ) Total other income, net 1,379 — — 1,379 Net income $ 2,334 $ 8,794 $ 1,969 $ 13,097 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 61,525,789 61,525,789 61,525,789 61,525,789 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.21









Axogen, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​ Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 GAAP

Results Non-cash

Stock-based

Compensation

Expense Adjusted

Results Revenues $ 60,082 $ — $ 60,082 Cost of goods sold 14,089 (706 ) 13,383 Gross profit 45,993 706 46,699 Costs and expenses Sales and marketing 25,680 (1,524 ) 24,156 Research and development 7,565 (1,047 ) 6,518 General and administrative 10,836 (2,147 ) 8,689 Total costs and expenses 44,081 (4,718 ) 39,363 Income from operations 1,912 5,424 7,336 Other income (expense) Investment income 319 — 319 Interest expense (1,757 ) — (1,757 ) Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities 209 — 209 Other income, net 25 — 25 Total other expense, net (1,204 ) — (1,204 ) Net income $ 708 $ 5,424 $ 6,132 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 49,088,436 49,088,436 49,088,436 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.12









Axogen, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​ Adjusted Net Income Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 GAAP Results Non-cash

Stock-based

Compensation

Expense BioCircuit

Transaction

and

Integration

Costs Loss on

Extinguishment

of Debt Dilutive

Shares

Impact(1) Adjusted Results Revenues $ 207,022 $ — $ — $ — $ 207,022 Cost of goods sold 53,428 (2,824 ) — — 50,604 Gross profit 153,594 2,824 — — 156,418 Costs and expenses Sales and marketing 89,821 (5,737 ) — — 84,084 Research and development 25,056 (5,040 ) — — 20,016 General and administrative 42,750 (10,802 ) (1,969 ) — 29,979 Total costs and expenses 157,627 (21,579 ) (1,969 ) — 134,079 (Loss) income from operations (4,033 ) 24,403 1,969 — 22,339 Other income (expense) Investment income 2,985 — — — 2,985 Interest expense (696 ) — — — (696 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (16,849 ) — — 16,849 — Other expense, net (173 ) — — — (173 ) Total other (expense) income, net (14,733 ) — — 16,849 2,116 Net (loss) income $ (18,766 ) $ 24,403 $ 1,969 $ 16,849 $ 24,455 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 53,437,633 53,437,633 53,437,633 53,437,633 6,097,037 59,534,670 Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.35 ) $ 0.46 $ 0.04 $ 0.32 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.41





(1) Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.





Axogen, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​ Adjusted Net Income Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 GAAP

Results Non-cash

Stock-based

Compensation

Expense Dilutive

Shares

Impact(1) Adjusted

Results Revenues $ 165,304 $ — $ 165,304 Cost of goods sold 42,360 (1,406 ) 40,954 Gross profit 122,944 1,406 124,350 Costs and expenses Sales and marketing 70,529 (3,422 ) 67,107 Research and development 20,509 (2,796 ) 17,713 General and administrative 29,983 (5,877 ) 24,106 Total costs and expenses 121,021 (12,095 ) 108,926 Income from operations 1,923 13,501 15,424 Other income (expense) Investment income 816 — 816 Interest expense (5,984 ) — (5,984 ) Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities 531 — 531 Other income, net 167 — 167 Total other expense, net (4,470 ) — (4,470 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,547 ) $ 13,501 $ 10,954 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 45,905,069 45,905,069 3,068,714 48,973,783 Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.22





(1) Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.











Free Cash Flow Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25,322 $ (2,226 ) Purchase of property and equipment (5,074 ) (2,498 ) Cash payments for intangible assets (1,306 ) (1,138 ) Free cash flow $ 18,942 $ (5,862 )



