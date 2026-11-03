Axion BioSystems Introduces Synexus, Bringing Single-Cell Resolution to High-Throughput Functional Cell Analysis

New platform connects function and morphology for deeper insights at unprecedented resolution.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AxionBioSystems--Axion BioSystems, a leading provider of advanced live-cell analysis technology, today announced the launch of Synexus, a next-generation platform for disease research and therapeutic development. Synexus provides richer, more connected views of cell behavior to redefine how researchers investigate dynamic biological systems.

Synexus unites function and morphology on the same plate, bringing single-cell resolution to high-throughput, label-free workflows. Combining proven microelectrode array (MEA) technology, next-generation high-density MEA (HD-MEA), and groundbreaking electrical imaging, its expansive range of measurement modes allows scientists to select the capabilities at the scale and resolution best suited to each experiment, creating a platform that adapts as research evolves.

“Synexus represents the culmination of many years of significant investment in a next-generation platform and is a major step forward for Axion,” said Julien Bradley, CEO of Axion BioSystems. “We are extending our established leadership in MEA into high-definition electrophysiology and advanced spatial cell analysis. By bringing these capabilities together on a common platform, Synexus supports the applications our customers rely on today while creating new opportunities across emerging applications and markets.”

Designed for the next generation of live-cell research

As biotechnology research increasingly relies on complex human cell models and phenotypic assays, laboratories need technologies that can capture multiple dimensions of cellular biology without disrupting cells or sacrificing throughput. Synexus addresses this need.

Rather than operating as a fixed-purpose instrument, Synexus allows researchers to configure the system for the applications they need today, then add measurement capabilities, analysis modules, plate formats, and workflows as their research evolves. This approach helps laboratories protect their investment while giving Axion a common technology foundation for continued innovation.

Built on this common foundation, Synexus brings together:

High-throughput, label-free functional analysis, with simultaneous recording from up to 96 wells, with 384-well coming soon.

Single-cell resolution, enabled by Pixel HD technology with more than 138,000 electrodes per well and 12.5 µm electrode spacing.

Application-specific workflows, supported by purpose-built software and consumables for neural, cardiac, and other live-cell analysis applications.

“Synexus gives researchers a way to connect functional activity with morphological change, providing a more complete picture of cellular behavior,” said Stacie Chvatal, Vice President of Product Management at Axion BioSystems. “By capturing both on the same plate, with the detail and throughput Synexus provides, researchers can uncover spatial heterogeneity and structure-function relationships that are difficult to see when measurements are separated across instruments or endpoints.”

Beyond MEA: Carrying a proven foundation into the next era of discovery

Synexus builds on more than 15 years of Axion BioSystems’ experience and an established live-cell analysis ecosystem that includes over 1,500 systems installed worldwide and thousands of peer-reviewed publications using Axion technology. Its Maestro MEA technology has an established track record in pharmaceutical safety research, with widespread adoption among leading drug developers.

By extending this foundation into high-definition electrophysiology and electrical imaging, Synexus broadens the possibilities of label-free, functional cell analysis across neuroscience, cardiac research, drug discovery, safety pharmacology, disease modeling, and other applications that depend on noninvasive, real-time measurements from living cells.

To learn more, visit the Synexus product page.

About Axion BioSystems

Axion BioSystems develops advanced live-cell analysis technologies that enable scientists to measure, monitor, and understand cellular function. With innovations spanning MEA and HD-MEA electrophysiology, electrical imaging, impedance, and live-cell imaging, Axion provides powerful tools to investigate biological complexity, characterize cellular responses, and advance drug discovery, disease modeling, and safety research. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Axion BioSystems has offices in the Netherlands, the UK, and China.

www.axionbiosystems.com

Victoria Stahl, PhD

Vice President, Marketing

media@axionbio.com