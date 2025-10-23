AVS Schedule of Events Announced for TCT and VIVA Meetings

Company to host symposia highlighting results of the POWER PAD II U.S. IDE trial

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS), a medical device company focused on safely and effectively treating severely calcified arterial disease, announced its schedule of events for the upcoming Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) and Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meetings.

TCT is being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

AVS will be exhibiting on October 26 th , 27 th and 28 th .

, 27 and 28 . The company will also host an evening symposium on October 27th from 6:15-7:15pm in the Golden Gate Ballroom of the Marriott Marquis hotel adjacent to the Moscone Center. Topics will include an overview of the technology as well as pre-clinical, First in Human (FIH) results as well as select case reviews from the POWER PAD II clinical trial.

VIVA is being held at the Wynn Las Vegas.

AVS will be exhibiting November 3 rd and 4 th .

and 4 . Dr. Jon C George will be presenting an overview of the Pulse IVL technology as part of the Red Horizons breakfast from 7:55-9:10am on November 4 th .

. Dr. Chris Metzger, Interventional Cardiologist at Ballad Health in Kingsport, TN, and National Principal Investigator of the POWER PAD II Trial, will present the primary safety and efficacy endpoint results of its POWER PAD II U.S. pivotal trial for Pulsatile Intravascular Lithotripsy (PIVL) therapy as a Late Breaking Clinical Trial (LBCT) at 11:45am on November 4 th . The POWER PAD II clinical study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVS’s Pulse IVL™ System for the treatment of patients with moderate to severely calcified peripheral arterial disease in the United States.

. The POWER PAD II clinical study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVS’s Pulse IVL™ System for the treatment of patients with moderate to severely calcified peripheral arterial disease in the United States. Lastly, the company will host a symposium from 5:30-6:30pm on November 4th at the Mouton 2 Room of the Wynn. Topics will include a review of the pivotal study data presented earlier in the day during the LBCT session.

“We are excited for the opportunity to present highlighted individual cases as well as the results of our U.S. pivotal study to the broader physician audiences represented at these important meetings,” said Liz Galle, Vice President Clinical Affairs. “The results of this pivotal trial will pave the way for FDA 510(k) clearance and commercial availability of a new alternative in IVL therapy.”

To learn more about AVS and the PULSE IVL™ System, please visit: www.avspulse.com

About AVS

Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS) is a medical device company based in Waltham, MA, focused on safely and effectively treating severely calcified arterial disease. AVS is backed by global investors including BioStar Capital, Cue Growth Partners, and others. To learn more about pulsatile intravascular lithotripsy, visit www.avspulse.com.The Pulse Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System is an investigational device and not yet cleared for commercial distribution within or outside the United States.

