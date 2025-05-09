AVITA Medical Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VALENCIA, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Recent Developments

Commercial revenue of $18.5 million, an increase of approximately 67% compared to the same period in 2024

Gross profit margin of 84.7%

In February, launched RECELL GO mini ™ , designed to treat smaller wounds, targeting U.S. trauma centers treating a high volume of small-area wounds

, designed to treat smaller wounds, targeting U.S. trauma centers treating a high volume of small-area wounds On April 1, initiated nationwide launch of Cohealyx ™ , an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix

, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix Completed transformation of the commercial organization, shifting from a service-oriented, case-based support structure to a focused, selling-oriented model that enables scalable execution through AVITA Medical’s multi-product platform



“We’ve transformed from a single-product, burn-only company into an integrated, multi-product platform positioned to lead in therapeutic acute wound care,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “With the February rollout of RECELL GO mini and the nationwide launch of Cohealyx on April 1, our portfolio now addresses a U.S. market opportunity that has expanded from $455 million to more than $3.5 billion. Our multi-product platform equips clinicians with innovative tools that integrate smoothly into existing workflows, and together with our commercial field transformation, they position AVITA for scalable, long-term growth.”

Commercial and Regulatory Priorities

Continue to drive adoption of RECELL GO across burn and trauma centers to support broad adoption of core system

Expand adoption within trauma centers of RECELL GO mini, a purpose-built solution designed for smaller wounds and optimized for integration into high-volume trauma workflows

Drive awareness and adoption of Cohealyx in acute wound care by highlighting clinical outcomes and institutional value

Leverage the redesigned commercial model to accelerate adoption and enable scalable growth across AVITA Medical’s multi-product platform

Continue to develop clinical data for Cohealyx to support clinical efficacy and cost savings in the treatment of full-thickness wounds

Support the adoption of PermeaDerm through commercial efforts and the ongoing PermeaDerm-I clinical study

Complete the transfer of PermeaDerm manufacturing to AVITA Medical’s in-house facility

Expect the notified body in the European Union to grant the CE mark for RECELL GO by mid-2025; fully prepared to meet supply demands upon approval

2025 Financial Guidance

AVITA Medical is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for full-year 2025:

Commercial revenue is expected to be in the range of $100 to $106 million, reflecting growth of approximately 55% to 65% compared to the full-year 2024

Expect to generate free cash flow in the second half of 2025 and achieve GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter

AVITA Medical Acute Wound Care Showcase 2025



On May 13, AVITA Medical will host its Acute Wound Care Showcase 2025, a virtual event highlighting the Company’s integrated approach to therapeutic acute wound care. The Showcase will feature presentations from Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Katie Bush, Senior Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs, as well as case insights from treating surgeons and attending nurses. Attendees will also hear directly from patients who have been treated with AVITA Medical’s technologies. All interested parties may register and access the webcast via the Events & Presentations section of AVITA Medical’s Investor Relations site at ir.avitamedical.com. A replay will be available the following day.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Commercial revenue was $18.5 million in the three-months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $7.4 million, or 67%, compared to $11.1 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. The growth in commercial revenue was largely driven by deeper penetration within customer accounts, new accounts for full-thickness skin defect and, to a lesser extent, new product launches.

Gross profit margin was 84.7% compared to 86.4% in the corresponding period in the prior year. Note that the gross margin for only RECELL products was 86.4% for the quarter, which the Company expects to remain in this range for future quarters. The decrease in the overall gross margin percentage from the prior year was primarily caused by volume discounts, a higher inventory reserve, and product mix. The Company shares the average sales price for Cohealyx at 50% and for PermeaDerm at 60%. Although these arrangements are highly beneficial, they inevitably result in an overall decrease in gross margin percentage. Therefore, the product mix is expected to continue to impact the overall gross margin percentage while increasing the gross profit, and given that expenses associated with this revenue do not increase significantly, operating profit on a quarterly basis.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $27.5 million, compared to $26.8 million in the same period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to a $2.2 million rise in sales and marketing expenses associated with higher employee-related costs, including salaries and benefits and commissions, as a result of the Company's expanded commercial organization in 2024. This increase was partially offset by a $2.6 million decrease in G&A expenses, attributable to lower salaries and benefits and reduced professional fees. Additionally, R&D costs increased by $1.1 million, as a result of an increase in headcount. Due to the recent commercial field transformation and additional operational efficiencies that were implemented, the Company expects to reduce operating expenses by approximately $2.5 million per quarter on a go forward basis.

Other expense, net increased by $0.7 million to expense of $0.8 million from $0.1 million in the prior period. In the current period, other expense, net consists of a non-cash charge of $0.8 million related to the change in fair value of debt and $0.8 million in associated debt costs, offset by a non-cash gain of $0.4 million related to the change in fair value of warrants and $0.4 million in income related to investment income. The prior period expense consisted of non-cash charges of $0.9 million and $0.4 million related to the changes in fair value of warrant liability and debt, respectively, offset by $0.9 million related to the Company’s investments and $0.3 million in other gains, net.

Net loss was $13.9 million, or a loss of $0.53 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $18.7 million, or a loss of $0.73 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $25.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. At the end of March, the Company secured a waiver of the first quarter trailing 12-month revenue covenant of $73.0 million under its credit agreement with OrbiMed, in exchange for a waiver fee. All future revenue covenants remain unchanged, with the second quarter 2025 trailing 12-month revenue covenant set at $78.0 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AVITA Medical will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (Friday, May 9, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and recent business highlights. The live webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the AVITA Medical website at ir.avitamedical.com. To participate by telephone, please register in advance to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI88e9b0f5d021416f94e97d9729bf6cfa . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute both Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,870 $ 14,050 Marketable securities 10,948 21,835 Accounts receivable, net 12,045 11,786 Prepaids and other current assets 1,709 2,060 Inventory 8,395 7,269 Total current assets 47,967 57,000 Plant and equipment, net 9,894 10,018 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,356 3,571 Corporate-owned life insurance (“COLI”) asset 2,605 3,006 Intangible assets, net 5,447 5,570 Other long-term assets 287 546 Total assets $ 69,556 $ 79,711 LIABILITIES, NON-QUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN SHARE AWARDS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,677 $ 6,294 Accrued wages and fringe benefits 8,346 10,451 Current non-qualified deferred compensation (“NQDC”) liability 495 2,094 Contingent liability 3,000 - Other current liabilities 2,438 1,319 Total current liabilities 22,956 20,158 Long-term debt 41,464 42,245 Non-qualified deferred compensation liability 3,665 2,969 Contract liabilities 315 324 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 2,609 2,840 Contingent liability, long-term - 3,000 Warrant liabilities 3,054 3,432 Total liabilities 74,063 74,968 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards 64 244 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 26,434,658 and 26,354,042, shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Company common stock held by the non-qualified deferred compensation plan (1,308 ) (1,319 ) Additional paid-in capital 370,820 367,568 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (413 ) (1,939 ) Accumulated deficit (373,673 ) (359,814 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (4,571 ) 4,499 Total liabilities, non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 69,556 $ 79,711





AVITA MEDICAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three-Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Sales revenue $ 18,325 $ 11,104 Lease revenue 189 - Total revenues 18,514 11,104 Cost of sales (2,833 ) (1,513 ) Gross profit 15,681 9,591 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (14,834 ) (12,640 ) General and administrative (6,390 ) (8,963 ) Research and development (6,284 ) (5,194 ) Total operating expenses (27,508 ) (26,797 ) Operating loss (11,827 ) (17,206 ) Interest expense (1,233 ) (1,356 ) Other expense, net (791 ) (66 ) Loss before income taxes (13,851 ) (18,628 ) Income tax expense (8 ) (30 ) Net loss $ (13,859 ) $ (18,658 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted-average common shares: Basic and diluted 26,253,565 25,637,783

