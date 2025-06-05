Avenzo Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of AVZO-023, a Potential Best-in-Class, Novel CDK4 Selective Inhibitor

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of its potential best-in-class cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4) selective inhibitor, AVZO-023, in patients with advanced or metastatic hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer and select other advanced solid tumors.

“CDK4 is a key driver in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, and selective inhibition has emerged as a promising strategy to improve efficacy and minimize toxicity,” said Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “Preclinically, AVZO-023 demonstrates best-in-class selectivity and potency, potentially enabling rational combinations with not only endocrine therapy but also CDK2 inhibitors to address emerging resistance.”

The Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label clinical study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of AVZO-023 as a single agent and in combination with endocrine therapy and with AVZO-021, Avenzo’s potential best-in-class CDK2 inhibitor. AVZO-021 is currently being studied in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors.

“We are excited to have initiated our third clinical trial – and our second study in a week – ahead of our anticipated timeline,” said Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Avenzo Therapeutics. “We look forward to investigating the potential of AVZO-023, including in combination with AVZO-021, as we believe AVZO-023 and AVZO-021 both have the potential to make a difference in the lives of patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer.”

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potential best-in-class small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021, the company’s lead drug candidate, is being studied in a Phase 1 study in the U.S. and Australia for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-023 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potential best-in-class, novel EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

