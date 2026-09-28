Avenzo Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team

Appoints Annie Chang as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications and Aaron Hasnain as Senior Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Annie Chang as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, and Aaron Hasnain as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Ms. Chang and Mr. Hasnain will serve as members of Avenzo’s executive leadership team.

“We are pleased to welcome two accomplished leaders like Annie and Aaron to the Avenzo team,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Chair, President and CEO of Avenzo. “Their combined leadership and expertise will be instrumental in helping us continue to advance our potentially differentiated oncology pipeline, build and sustain strategic partnerships, and prepare for our transition to a public company.”

Ms. Chang joins Avenzo with more than 20 years of experience in investment banking, investment management, corporate development, and investor relations. She most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for 89bio, where she helped drive the investor narrative, capital markets execution, and strategic positioning for the company, which was acquired by Roche in 2025. Prior to 89bio, she served as Vice President, Investor Relations for Sutro Biopharma and worked at Solebury Trout, an investor relations agency, leading investor relations and communications programs for various biotechnology companies.

“I am delighted to join Avenzo at such a pivotal time as it prepares to enter the public markets,” said Ms. Chang. “I look forward to working with Athena and the team to shape the corporate narrative, highlight the momentum behind our clinical programs, and engage with the investment community as we work to deliver new therapies that make a meaningful difference for patients with cancer.”

Mr. Hasnain joins Avenzo with 15 years of business development, strategic partnership, and alliance management experience in the biotechnology industry. He most recently served as Vice President, Business Development and Alliance Management at Gossamer Bio, where he led all business development initiatives, including the execution and management of a global collaboration with Chiesi Group to develop Gossamer’s lead asset in pulmonary disease. Prior to Gossamer, Mr. Hasnain was a founding employee of and held leadership roles at SENTE Labs.

“What drew me to Avenzo is the caliber of the team and the progress they’ve made building a potentially differentiated oncology pipeline,” said Mr. Hasnain. “I look forward to deepening our existing partnerships and working with the leadership team to pursue strategic transactions that advance our programs and drive long-term value for patients and stakeholders.”

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potentially differentiated small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-021 and AVZO-023 are being studied in the ORION-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, where AVZO-023 is administered in combination with endocrine therapy, with or without AVZO-021. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potentially differentiated EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the AVENTINE-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potentially differentiated Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the BEACON-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected contributions of Avenzo’s newly appointed executive leadership team members; Avenzo's ability to continue to advance its potentially differentiated oncology pipeline; Avenzo’s ability to build and sustain strategic partnerships and to identify, pursue and execute strategic transactions on favorable terms; Avenzo's preparation to transition to a public company; statements regarding Avenzo's positioning for long-term success and its ability to create value for patients and stakeholders; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: risks related to the inability of Avenzo to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; the uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed; risks related to Avenzo’s newly appointed executive leadership team members’ abilities to perform as expected; risks related to the inability of Avenzo to identify, negotiate, complete or realize the benefits of strategic partnerships or transactions on favorable terms; uncertainties regarding Avenzo’s ability to successfully transition to and operate as a public company; and uncertainties regarding Avenzo’s abilities to achieve its long-term goals and capitalize on opportunities. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Avenzo expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Avenzo Therapeutics Contact:

Carla Taub

Media Relations

ctaub@avenzotx.com