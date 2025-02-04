AVANTIK JOINS FORCES WITH SERVICE SPECIALISTS OF AMERICA

Diagnostic Lab Solutions Provider Expands National Service Network

PINE BROOK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantik, a U.S. provider of products and service solutions supporting diagnostic laboratories with their operations, announced today that it has joined forces with Service Specialists of America to strengthen its service presence in the Midwest and advance its national expansion.

Avantik continues to advance our national expansion

Based in New Boston, Mich., Service Specialists of America enhances Avantik’s footprint in the Midwest and extends its national network of field service engineers and resources supporting anatomic pathology, histology and dermatology labs. It also broadens Avantik’s reach to include histology labs serving the Midwest’s premier hospitals and healthcare provider networks. Service Specialists of America marks Avantik’s third acquisition in the past year to expand its geographic reach and solutions providing customers with a one-stop shop of laboratory equipment, consumables and instrument service dedicated to maintaining their critical operations.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our customers in delivering accurate and timely diagnoses. Service Specialists of America is another step in enhancing our diagnostic lab expertise, national service coverage, and inventory of equipment and consumables to ensure our customers have the right equipment operating at maximum capacity. We will continue to invest in advancing our goal of being a comprehensive solution provider to diagnostic labs,” said Mark Zacur, CEO, Avantik.

About Avantik

Founded in 1971, Avantik is a provider of product and service solutions to anatomic pathology, histology and dermatology laboratories. The company offers a vast inventory of high-quality consumables and equipment along with a national network of field service engineers to support diagnostic labs with maintaining their critical operations. Avantik’s rapid response time and extensive product portfolio have been instrumental in achieving high customer satisfaction. In 2023, Avantik partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners to build on its legacy of serving as a trusted partner to diagnostic laboratories. To learn more about Avantik, visit

About Service Specialists of America

Michigan

Indiana

Ohio

Service Specialists of America supports histology laboratories based inandwith maintaining and repairing their equipment. Founded in 1981, the company has grown to serve histology labs supporting the Midwest’s premier hospitals and healthcare provider networks.

