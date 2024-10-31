Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test Cost-Effective When Used as a Surveillance Tool in High-Risk Patients Newly Diagnosed with Diabetes

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearNote Health, an early cancer detection company focused on enabling people at risk for high-mortality cancers to live longer, healthier lives, today announced the results of a cost-effectiveness analysis on the use of the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer test to manage new-onset diabetes (NOD) patients for their risk of developing pancreatic cancer in the first three years post diabetes diagnosis. These findings, developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and the Arizona Centers for Digestive Health, will be presented on November 19 at the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) conference.





Greater than 80% of pancreatic cancer patients present with either type 2 diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance.1 The increased incidence of pancreatic cancer in patients diagnosed with diabetes has been observed repeatedly in clinical studies, in most cases less than 24 months prior to their diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Avantect was shown to be cost-effective when used to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer in recently diagnosed diabetes patients 50 years of age or older.

“This health economic analysis is groundbreaking. Modeling suggests more patients would be detected with early stages of the disease, potentially increasing eligibility for life-saving surgical treatment. In collaboration with our research partners, we have shown that monitoring newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes patients 50 and over for pancreatic cancer using Avantect is not only a potential game changer for survival but it’s also more cost-effective for the healthcare system,” said David Mullarkey, CEO of ClearNote Health.

ClearNote Health aims to directly address the unmet need for early cancer detection in high-risk patients. The company’s proprietary epigenomic and genomic methods use a standard blood draw to identify pancreatic cancer signals at its earliest stages by measuring 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) levels, copy number variants, and fragment sizes in cell-free DNA.

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a cancer detection company focused on enabling people at risk for high-mortality cancers to live longer, healthier lives. Utilizing a standard blood draw, the company applies its proprietary epigenomic platform, combining biology and artificial intelligence, to identify DNA-based changes as cancer develops. With lead programs in non-invasive early detection of pancreatic and ovarian cancers in patients at the highest risk for these diseases, ClearNote Health identifies cancers before they progress and when patients are most likely to benefit from treatment. ClearNote Health is headquartered in San Diego, with additional presence in the San Francisco Bay area and internationally. The company’s CLIA- and CAP-accredited laboratory is located in San Diego, Calif. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on X or LinkedIn. To learn more about the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test, visit the test website.

1 De Souza A, Irfan K, Masud F, Saif MW. Diabetes Type 2 and Pancreatic Cancer: A History Unfolding. Journal of the Pancreas, 2016, p 144-148

