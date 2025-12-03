SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avance Biosciences Launches Potency & Cell-Based Assay Center in Houston

December 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

Purpose-Built Facility Expands Capabilities for Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Development

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avance Biosciences today announced the opening of its new Potency and Cell-Based Assay Center of Excellence, a purpose-built facility designed to expand and centralize the company's capabilities in potency and functional cell-based assays under GMP compliance. Located in Houston, the Center supports clients across the development and manufacturing of biologics, RNA therapeutics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.

Driven by growing customer demand for high-quality custom potency assays, the Center is equipped with advanced instrumentation and led by experienced cell biologists and assay development specialists. Key service offerings include:

  • Custom potency assay development tailored to product mechanisms of action
  • Fit-for-purpose potency assay qualification and/or validation in accordance with ICH Q2(R2)
  • GMP-compliant potency assay sample testing for clinical and commercial programs

"Our clients have consistently valued the scientific depth and customer-centric approach our teams bring to their potency assay programs," said Cal Froberg, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. "Centralizing these capabilities into a purpose-built Center allows us to deliver GMP-compliant potency assay services with even greater speed, consistency, and operational efficiency."

Avance Biosciences has long been a trusted partner in regulated biologics and cell-based assay development. The new Center strengthens the company's ability to provide precise, reproducible, and scientifically robust potency data, supporting advanced therapeutic modalities with confidence.

"With the launch of this Center, we've unified a world-class team and expanded our capacity to deliver complex, custom assays for our growing client base," said Xuening Huang, PhD, CEO of Avance Biosciences. "This investment reflects Avance's continued commitment to providing industry-leading analytical and bioanalytical solutions for next-generation therapeutics."

Avance's potency assay team has broad experience supporting diverse modalities and platforms, including lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors, and engineered cell therapies. The Center centralizes these efforts, enabling faster turnaround times, standardized workflows, and an enhanced overall customer experience.

Download our technote, Successful Development of Cell-Based Potency Assays, to explore the essential role of potency assays in evaluating the biological activity of complex therapeutics.

About Avance Biosciences

Avance Biosciences is a leading CRO providing GLP-, GMP-, and CLIA-compliant testing services to support drug, biologics, and cell/gene therapy development. With expertise in molecular biology, sequencing, cell-based assays, and bioanalytical testing, Avance supports clients from discovery through commercial release. Based in Houston, Texas, the company serves a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology client base.

Learn more at www.avancebio.com/potency or contact sales@avancebio.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Hebel

VP of Marketing

Avance Biosciences

chris.hebel@avancebio.com

281-799-3283

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avance-biosciences-launches-potency--cell-based-assay-center-in-houston-302630910.html

SOURCE Avance Biosciences, Inc.

Pipeline Texas
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Moderna Cans 3 mRNA Vaccines, Secures $1.5B Loan in Quest for 10% Growth
November 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Isometric businessman tightrope walker is on the rope. Teetering on the cable. Business challenge and risk concept. Simple minimal design. Trendy style graphic. Flat vector illustration.
Business
Phase III Fail Forces Neuphoria Into Strategic Review—With One Investor Offering a Takeover
November 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
IgA nephropathy
Vera Builds ‘Compelling Profile’ for Atacicept in IgAN, Eyes Q4 Filing
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Earnings
BioMarin Abandons Gene Therapy Roctavian, Cuts Revenue Guidance as Voxzogo Faces Competitors
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac